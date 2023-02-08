Andy Samberg and Jean Smart Cast in New Sci-Fi Rom-Com

Two beloved fixtures of the comedy scene are about to star in a movie — as love interests. On Tuesday, a report from The Hollywood Reporter indicated that Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Palm Springs' Andy Samberg and Hacks and Babylon's Jean Smart are set to star in 42.6 Years, a new romantic comedy in development at Amazon Studios. The film will be directed by I, Tonya and Pam & Tommy's Craig Gillespie, with The Menu's Seth Reiss penning the script, which previously ended up on the 2022 Black List for best unproduced screenplays. Samberg and Gillespie will produce the film alongside Ali Bell.

The story centers on a young man (Samberg) who, in order to save his life, undergoes an experimental procedure in which he's cryogenically frozen. When he wakes up 42.6 years later, physically unchanged thanks to being frozen, he finds himself alone in a future with no one to turn to but his ex-girlfriend, who is now much older than him (and played by Smart).

When will Hacks return?

In recent years, Smart has been lighting up the small screen with award-winning projects like Watchmen and Hacks, the latter of which has led to her winning back-to-back Emmys. Production is reportedly still underway on Season 3, which will debut exclusively on HBO Max at a later date.

"We congratulate Hacks' extraordinarily gifted executive producers and cast, and our partners at Universal Television," said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max. "We are overjoyed at the audience and press response to the new season, and glad to give viewers more of this gorgeous, hilarious, moving show."

Erin Underhill, President of Universal Television said, "The first two seasons of Hacks – expertly crafted by Lucia, Paul and Jen -gave us beloved, complex characters who make us laugh and feel deeply. We're thrilled that our HBO Max partners have renewed this standout series for a third season, and we can't wait to see what's next for Deborah, Ava and the rest of our outstanding ensemble."

Hacks was created by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky, who all serve as showrunners. The series also stars Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, and Jane Adams as well as Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Paul W. Downs, Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Meg Stalter, Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Sibilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki and Lorenza Izzo.

