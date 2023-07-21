Image Announces The Holy Roller From Andy Samberg, Rick Remender, and Fall Out Boy's Joe Trohman

Image Comics has just announced one of its most unique comic collaborations yet. On Friday, during San Diego Comic-Con, the publisher announced The Holy Roller, a new superhero comic that is part of their Giant Generator Studios line. The Holy Roller will be co-written by comedian Andy Samberg (Saturday Night Live, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping), and Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman, alongside comic legend Rick Remender (Deadly Class, The Scumbag). Art on the project will be provided by fan favorite artist Roland Boschi (The Scumbag, Wolverine). Described as Kingpin meets Inglourious Basterds meets Batman, The Holy Roller will launch in November, and will also feature variant covers from J.H. Williams III, Brett Parson, Keron Grant, Brian Level, Mike Hawthorne, and Rafael Albuquerque.

In The Holy Roller, to care for his ailing father, pro-bowler Levi Coen is forced to quit his dream job and return to his hometown, which he soon discovers has been overrun by Neo-Nazis! With only his bowling ball collection to defend himself, Levi becomes THE HOLY ROLLER!

"If you have ever found yourself wondering, 'Why is there no comic book about a vigilante hero who smashes people's faces in with a bowling ball?' you are in LUCK, bruv!" Samberg said in a statement.

"Sometimes the best stories start off as silly, over-the-top ideas that after a little while become clear to everyone in the room are actually great. This is one of those," said Remender. "This is a hilarious and poignant story, full of big action, and told from a place of real passion."

"This is an intensely personal book that will resonate with all," Trohman added. "A hyper-stylized yarn, but informed by the bleak reality we've all come to know. It's also your one-stop-shop for a bad-ass Jewish guy kicking, punching, and bowling-balling Neo-Nazis into oblivion!"

What do you think of the first details surrounding Image's The Holy Roller? Will you be reading it when it launches in November? Keep scrolling to check out the first look at The Holy Roller #1, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Holy Roller #1 will be available at participating comic book shops on Wednesday, November 22, as well as on participating digital platforms, including Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, and Google Play.