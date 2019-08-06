New Angel Has Fallen Trailer Released

Get ready for even more action and espionage, because the latest trailer for Angel Has Fallen has officially arrived. On Thursday, Lionsgate debuted the second trailer for their upcoming threequel, which carries on the narrative from Olympus Has Fallen and London Has Fallen.

When there is an assassination attempt on U.S. President Allan Trumbull (Morgan Freeman), his trusted confidant, Secret Service Agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler), is wrongfully accused and taken into custody. After escaping from capture, he becomes a man on the run and must evade his own agency and outsmart the FBI in order to find the real threat to the President. Desperate to uncover the truth, Banning turns to unlikely allies to help clear his name, keep his family from harm and save the country from imminent danger.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s a chance to be involved with some more serious drama, some more subtle performance, and take a more inward journey amidst all the craziness and the action,” Butler revealed in a previous interview. “It was great to examine these characters and make it very moving and profound and touching and relatable. I think this movie is very relatable without having to blow up the White House and Big Ben.”

Angel Has Fallen is directed by Ric Roman Waugh from a screenplay by Robert Mark Kamen and Matt Cook & Ric Roman Waugh, story by Creighton Rothenberger & Katrin Benedikt, and based on characters created by Creighton Rothenberger & Katrin Benedikt. Lionsgate and Millennium Media present, a Millennium Films/G-Base production.

Angel Has Fallen will be released in theaters on August 23rd.