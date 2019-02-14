‘Angry Birds Movie 2’ Trailer Coming Soon

It looks like the Angry Birds movie franchise will be taking flight again very soon.

According to a new report from TrailerTrack, the first trailer for Angry Birds Movie 2 has been classified by the Alberta Film Ratings board. As they suggest, this appears to mean that the trailer could appear online sometime in the next seven to ten days, before it presumably debuts in theaters ahead of How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 will see its titular band of cartoon birds embark on a new adventure, while King Mudbeard (Bill Hader), ruler of the Bad Piggies, and another villain plot revenge against them after they devastated his homeland in a battle to reclaim their eggs.

“I can’t tell you too much about the story details or anything specific at this time unfortunately.” production designer Pete Oswald said in a 2017 interview. “But what I can assure you is that we will be spending a lot of time with these lovable characters and hopefully meeting some new ones and going to new places which I’m really excited about.”

The Angry Birds Movie 2 will also star Jason Sudeikis as Red, Josh Gad as Chuck, Danny McBride as Bomb, Peter Dinklage as Mighty Eagle, and Brooklynn Price as Zoe. Leslie Jones, Rachel Bloom, Sterling K. Brown, Eugenio Derbez, Zach Woods, Awkwafina, Lil Rel Howery, Dove Cameron, Beck Bennett, and Nicki Minaj have all been cast in currently-undisclosed roles.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 will debut on the tenth anniversary of the original Angry Birds game, Friday August 16th.