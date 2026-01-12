Another Original X-Men Star Confirmed For Avengers: Doomsday By Legendary Marvel Writer

Avengers: Doomsday features the big-screen return of many X-Men stalwarts from the Fox movies. Marvel has even released an official X-Men trailer for Doomsday, focusing on Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier, Sir Ian McKellan’s Magneto, and James Marsden’s Cyclops. But Marvel’s own Kevin Feige has already confirmed other cast members are yet to be announced, so there’s intense speculation about which other classic X-Men cast will be joining the MCU in this multiversal epic.

Speaking to the Power of X podcast, legendary X-Men writer Chris Claremont has dropped an exciting hint that Famke Janssen’s Jean Grey may well be turning up as well.

“The thing I find most wonderful about it is they’re bringing back, the original cast, including Famke.”

It’s unclear how well-connected Claremont is in terms of the MCU right now. That said, he did confirm Chris Evans’ return as Steve Rogers in an interview back in April 2025, long before it became public knowledge. That suggests he may well be right about Janssen’s Jean Grey.

How Would Jean Grey Fit Into Avengers: Doomsday?

Janssen’s Jean Grey is an Omega mutant, defined in the comics as “a mutant whose dominant power is deemed to register — or reach — an undefinable upper limit of that power’s specific classification.” In other words, her mutant powers have unlimited potential, largely because Jean is bound to the Phoenix Force. X-Men: The Last Stand was loosely adapted from Jean’s most iconic story, “The Dark Phoenix Saga,” which revealed just how powerful she really is.

The Marvel multiverse is coming to an end ahead of Avengers: Secret Wars, which explains why the X-Men Doomsday teaser struck such an ominous note. Marvel could easily show just how powerful and dangerous Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom really is by pitting him up against some of the most iconic heroes and villains in past Marvel movies, perhaps including Janssen’s Jean. The Doomsday trailer features an emotional, apparently grief-stricken Cyclops, in a shot that could perhaps indicate his beloved Jean dies at Doom’s hands.

It’s too soon to say for sure whether Janssen will indeed be back in Avengers: Doomsday, but Claremont’s past record suggests the comments should be taken seriously. If she is, Marvel seem to be keeping this particular X-Men return on the down-low, presumably intending to officially confirm it at a later date. Only time will tell whether this exciting new X-Men report is indeed accurate.

