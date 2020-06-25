Chris Evans Fails To Get Paul Rudd To Reveal Ant-Man 3 Spoilers

✖

The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe seems to be constantly changing, especially in a year plagued with productions shutdowns and release date delays. However, somewhere down the line, a third Ant-Man film is expected to bring Paul Rudd back into the mix as Scott Lang. Recently, Captain America actor Chris Evans connected with Rudd during an episode of Actors on Actors with the two Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame stars both taking a trip down memory lane and probing each other about their futures.

Rudd does not seem to be too certain about when and how we will see that third Ant-Man movie but upon being asked by Evans he seems confident it is in the pipeline. "That's the idea," Rudd said in the Variety episode. "I don't know what I'm supposed to say or what I'm not supposed to say but with this quarantine who even knows anything anymore?" When Evans continued to ask him about Ant-Man 3, Rudd ultimately remembered how tight-lipped Marvel Studios prefers their actors be. “I’m not going to be able to say anything, Chris," he said. "You know the world.”

Peyton Reed is returning to direct this Ant-Man film which Rudd won't talk about yet. Rick and Morty scribe Jeff Loveness is in place to write the script.

What Rudd could talk about ws his tenure in the role to date, which began with a debut in 2015's standalone Ant-Man film and has continued with a trio of additional appearances. “There’s pressure at every single movie you’re making in the Marvel world," Rudd said. You don’t want to be the weak link. A character like Ant-Man, yeah, very few people knew. They’d say, ‘Well, what does Ant-Man do?’ And I’d say, ‘He can shrink to the size of an ant, but he also retains strength, and he can control ants and talk to ants.’ And people would just laugh.”

Rudd and Evans can ultimately relate to one another when it comes to joining such popular franchises with so many eyeballs and expectations surrounding them. “It was intimidating at first. Everyone has expectations. You know what it’s like working at Marvel. They make you feel so comfortable," Evans says. "It feels like such a group effort. It’s a real landscape of competing ideas and the best idea wins, and that’s how they end up with so many good movies. Very quickly you kind of put down your fear and recline a little bit and recognize that you’re in good hands.”

