Did Henry Cavill's Superman Return Just Crush Marvel's Ant-Man 3 Trailer?
Marvel released the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and as you will see in the social media reactions below, the biggest reaction from fans isn't about Kang The Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) or new Marvel heroes (Cassie Lang) – it really more about Superman. Unfortunately for Marvel Studios, for the first time they may have been trumped in PR maneuvers by Warner Bros. and DC Films: while the Ant-Man 3 trailer was dropping, Henry Cavill officially announced his Superman return!
Reaction to Cavill's announcement, a new promo photo of him (from The Rock's Black Adam movie), and details of his new deal with DC/WB in the trades, it really is debatable if Marvel had any hope of getting Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania the kind of attention it needed...
Superman > Ant-Man
Henry Cavill making a video saying he’s officially back as Superman > Ant-Man 3 trailer.— Jalen (@jayjjalen) October 24, 2022
Whether you're talking worldwide recognition or power levels... Either way...prevnext
What Inspires You?
Crazy how the Ant-Man 3 trailer did absolutely nothing to me but a still image of Henry Cavill as Superman makes me jump around like a cartoon character— Ollie 🎃 (@TheQuiver_) October 24, 2022
Did all that Ant-Man 3 footage get your heart racing, or did that image of Cavill in the Superman suit do it for you? What if you put them side-by-side?prevnext
Good Time to Be a Geek
Today's a good day with Henry announcing his big return and then the Ant-man 3 trailer which looks amazing. I am really excited to see what both the companies have coming in 2023.— Zac (@zac_comics) October 24, 2022
See? This guy gets it.prevnext
Classic Marvel Jack---es
Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania trailer has Marvel fans on Twitter like pic.twitter.com/9MraLXHBEK— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) October 24, 2022
Ant-Man finally has a proper family squad going! Now they just need to work on their formations...prevnext
Was That Enough Superhero?
Huh.
I love the Ant-Man movies, I really do. But didn't that trailer feel a little un-superhero-y?— Gail Simone 💙💛 (@GailSimone) October 24, 2022
Ouch. Not the best look when acclaimed comic creators start asking these kinds of questions about your comic book movie...prevnext
Spitting Image of GOATness
Shat all over the Ant-Man trailer with a single image. pic.twitter.com/semtZjSf20— Hernandy - Spooky Season Era (@Pollos_Hernandy) October 24, 2022
Whether this tweet's claim is true or not, the man does look so good in that suit.prevnext
The Real MVC
oh, the Ant-Man trailer is out? I’m so burnt out on Marvel and their glorified cameo fest-OH SHIT pic.twitter.com/Z0dXwV5zYm— The CryptKeifer (@DannyVegito) October 24, 2022
"Most Valuable Cameo" may go to Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania, after all... For featuring veteran actor Ruben Rabasa, who gained a whole new era of clout thanks to comedian Tim Robinson and Netflix's viral video 'Focus Group' Sketch, from I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson in 2019.prev