Did Henry Cavill's Superman Return Just Crush Marvel's Ant-Man 3 Trailer?

Superman > Ant-Man Henry Cavill making a video saying he’s officially back as Superman > Ant-Man 3 trailer. — Jalen (@jayjjalen) October 24, 2022 Whether you're talking worldwide recognition or power levels... Either way... prevnext

What Inspires You? Crazy how the Ant-Man 3 trailer did absolutely nothing to me but a still image of Henry Cavill as Superman makes me jump around like a cartoon character — Ollie 🎃 (@TheQuiver_) October 24, 2022 Did all that Ant-Man 3 footage get your heart racing, or did that image of Cavill in the Superman suit do it for you? What if you put them side-by-side? prevnext

Good Time to Be a Geek Today's a good day with Henry announcing his big return and then the Ant-man 3 trailer which looks amazing. I am really excited to see what both the companies have coming in 2023. — Zac (@zac_comics) October 24, 2022 See? This guy gets it. prevnext

Classic Marvel Jack---es Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania trailer has Marvel fans on Twitter like pic.twitter.com/9MraLXHBEK — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) October 24, 2022 Ant-Man finally has a proper family squad going! Now they just need to work on their formations... prevnext

Was That Enough Superhero? Huh. I love the Ant-Man movies, I really do. But didn't that trailer feel a little un-superhero-y? — Gail Simone 💙💛 (@GailSimone) October 24, 2022 Ouch. Not the best look when acclaimed comic creators start asking these kinds of questions about your comic book movie... prevnext

Spitting Image of GOATness Shat all over the Ant-Man trailer with a single image. pic.twitter.com/semtZjSf20 — Hernandy - Spooky Season Era (@Pollos_Hernandy) October 24, 2022 Whether this tweet's claim is true or not, the man does look so good in that suit. prevnext