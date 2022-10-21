Did Henry Cavill's Superman Return Just Crush Marvel's Ant-Man 3 Trailer?

By Kofi Outlaw

Marvel released the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and as you will see in the social media reactions below, the biggest reaction from fans isn't about Kang The Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) or new Marvel heroes (Cassie Lang) – it really more about Superman. Unfortunately for Marvel Studios, for the first time they may have been trumped in PR maneuvers by Warner Bros. and DC Films: while the Ant-Man 3 trailer was dropping, Henry Cavill officially announced his Superman return

Reaction to Cavill's announcement, a new promo photo of him (from The Rock's Black Adam movie), and details of his new deal with DC/WB in the trades, it really is debatable if Marvel had any hope of getting Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania the kind of attention it needed... 

Superman > Ant-Man

Whether you're talking worldwide recognition or power levels... Either way...

What Inspires You?

Did all that Ant-Man 3 footage get your heart racing, or did that image of Cavill in the Superman suit do it for you? What if you put them side-by-side?

Good Time to Be a Geek

See? This guy gets it.

Classic Marvel Jack---es

Ant-Man finally has a proper family squad going! Now they just need to work on their formations...

Was That Enough Superhero?

Ouch. Not the best look when acclaimed comic creators start asking these kinds of questions about your comic book movie...

Spitting Image of GOATness

Whether this tweet's claim is true or not, the man does look so good in that suit.

The Real MVC

"Most Valuable Cameo" may go to Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania, after all... For featuring veteran actor Ruben Rabasa, who gained a whole new era of clout thanks to comedian Tim Robinson and Netflix's viral video 'Focus Group' Sketch, from I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson in 2019.

