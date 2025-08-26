Antonio Banderas’ Best Movie Returns to Streaming (And It’s Free)

Spanish native and Hollywood veteran Antonio Banderas has been gracing screens for more than four decades, playing some of cinema’s most beloved characters. The actor got his start in Pedro Almodovar’s Labyrinth of Passion in 1982 and has built an extensive international career. The star is well-known for movies like Pain and Glory, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, and Desperado, and has also voiced Puss in Boots in the Shrek franchise and Burger Beard in The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water. In the streaming era, fans can easily revisit Banderas’ most iconic works, and one of the actor’s best movies ever is streaming again.

Pluto TV has been updating its streaming library throughout August 2025, with a rush of fresh titles having arrived at the start of the month. Among them was The Mask of Zorro, which began streaming for free on August 1, 2025. One of Banderas’ most memorable films, the movie stars the actor as the swashbuckling Zorro, a character created by Johnston McCulley. In the film, Banderas’ character is trained by the original Zorro, portrayed by Anthony Hopkins, to be his successor. Catherine Zeta-Jones and Stuart Wilson also star in the movie, which Martin Campbell directed.

Why You Should Watch The Mask of Zorro

The Mask of Zorro released in 1998, but Zorro remains Banderas’ most iconic role. Other stars have wielded the sword, including Guy Williams, Douglas Fairbanks, and Tyrone Power, but none quite match the brilliance of Banderas’ Zorro. The actor’s charismatic performance, excellent swordsmanship, and creative whip-work make the character impossible to dislike, and his work in the film helped cement Banderas’ status as a leading man in the international film industry, even earning him a Golden Globe nomination.

The film as a whole is great from start to finish, and a must-watch for any action movie lover. Offering a fresh take on the swashbuckling genre, the movie incorporates action, romance, and humor, with all members of the star-studded cast providing stellar performances. The movie’s score, composed by James Horner, also can’t be overlooked. The Mask of Zorro grossed $250 million worldwide against a $95 million budget, and it is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with an 84% critics’ score. Banderas reprised his role as the titular masked vigilante in The Legend of Zorro in 2005, and there’s been talk of a third film, with Campbell telling ComicBook earlier this year that he would be interested in making another Zorro film if Banderas returned.

