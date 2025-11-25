Apple’s New Action Comedy Is An Instant Streaming Hit, Despite A Painful Rotten Tomatoes Score

Apple has debuted a brand new action comedy film, and it’s been an instant hit with the Apple TV streaming service despite having a terrible Rotten Tomatoes score. Apple TV has been one of the most notable streaming platforms in the last few years as there are now plenty of exclusive TV shows and movies, but at the same time not a lot of fans are aware of what they actually have on offer with their library. That being said, there are a few releases that manage to break out as more fans figure out just how good each of these releases can be.

The Family Plan 2 made its debut exclusively with Apple TV just earlier this week, and according to a new update from FlixPatrol, it has quickly taken the top spot on Apple TV’s streaming chart for movies. The funny thing about all of that, however, is that critics absolutely panned the film with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 29% and 21 reviews counted towards the total. Audiences haven’t been too kind either as they gave it a 37% average score there as well. That being said, it’s winning where it counts.

What’s Going on With The Family Plan 2?

Courtesy of Apple

The Family Plan 2 is not only the top spot on the Apple TV chart, it’s closely followed by its predecessor, 2023’s The Family Plan. The first film wasn’t really received well by critics or audiences either as it also had a 29% Rotten score with 38 reviews, and a much better audience score with 60% and over 1,000 reviews. Once again, like the sequel it was such a success that it warranted a follow up overall. But the real issue comes with how it’s all been put together thus far.

The Family Plan was a pretty solid enough self-contained idea that had Mark Wahlberg as a former assassin who left that life behind to start a family. But when his dad and ex-girlfriend came along for revenge, his entire family got roped into it. The sequel is already treading on an uneasy ground as it had to pick up from that self-contained idea, and launch into a new worldwide kind of story as the family headed to London and faced off against a not-previously revealed member of this extended assassin family (this time starring Eternals and Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington as the villain).

Will The Family Plan Continue?

Courtesy of Apple

Funny enough, despite this terrible score on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s likely that The Family Plan is just going to keep going. The end of the second film does put a nice bow on the adventure, but the second film’s existence at all sort of opens the door wide open for more entries in the future. Because even if it hasn’t done so well with critics, if it continues to get good streaming numbers (that have even led viewers to watching the first film) then it’s likely we’ll get another in the future.

Apple TV has an eclectic kind of library, and it’s largely missing these family friendly action comedies that The Family Plan provides. There are plenty of fun offerings for children, and action films for adults, but not many that could be watched all together. It’s also set during the holidays, and that could prime it for an even bigger takeover through the rest of the year.

