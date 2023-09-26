No One Will Save You Earns Praise From Stephen King and Guillermo del Toro

Hulu's No One Will Save You has earned rave reviews from some of the most prominent voices in horror.

For the second year in a row, 20th Century Studios has had a horror movie debut on Hulu to widespread critical acclaim. Last year it was Prey, Dan Trachtenberg's thrilling Predator prequel. This year it's No One Can Save You, a home invasion movie from Spontaneous writer/director Brian Duffield. No One Can Save You arrived on Hulu this past weekend and has quickly made a lot of fans. Among those fans are horror icons like Stephen King and Guillermo Del Toro.

Since No One Can Save You's debut, both King and Del Toro have taken to social media to heap praise on the tense alien thriller. King called the film "daring" and "scary," saying that it's tough to make comparisons to anything else because it's so different from most modern movies.

"NO ONE WILL SAVE YOU: Brilliant, daring, involving, scary," King wrote. "You have to go back over 60 years, to a TWILIGHT ZONE episode called 'The Invaders' to find anything remotely like it. Truly unique."

Del Toro has actually tweeted about No One Can Save You quite a bit over the last few days. In addition to sharing his praise for the film, he also posted a thread addressing its themes of faith.

"NO ONE WILL SAVE YOU is fun, fun, FUN," Del Toro said. "It is also smart and with great moments, staged in a classic, solid way. It avoids the pitfalls and maximizes its resources. I couldn't think of a more perfect movie for your weekend. Fulfills all the promise of SPONTANEOUS."

No One Will Save You Sequel?

No One Will Save You doesn't exactly feel like a film designed to start a new franchise. It's great to have movies that just tell a story and stand on their own, but in this age of franchise filmmaking, some fans always wonder if there's going to be something else on the way.

For Duffield, a sequel to No One Can Save You isn't something he's given much thought to. There's always a chance, as with most things, but it's certainly not high on his to-do list.

"I am not the biggest sequel guy. I joked with [star] Kaitlyn [Dever], maybe it's every seven years, we'll do our Before Sunset and we'll save you," Duffield told /Film in a recent interview. "I could do a sequel. I have no plans to do a sequel. If enough people watched it on Hulu and everyone's begging for it, we'll talk. There's not a franchise super plan in my head yet. It would take a lot of work then I'd be so stressed out that I have to come up with something."

No One Can Save You is currently streaming on Hulu.