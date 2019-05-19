Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals New Video of Attack, Showing Dropkick Barely Phased Him

Arnold Schwarzenegger made headlines in a very specific way over the weekend, when a video surfaced showcasing him getting dropkicked while at a fan event. Almost a full day after the attack initially happened, the action movie icon has now taken to social media to set the record straight.

In a Twitter thread confirming that he made it out of the attack okay, Schwarzenegger shared a video of the ordeal from a new angle, to where the attacker “does not get the spotlight”. The video also showcases that Schwarzenegger was largely unphased by being kicked in the back, outside of a little bit of a shove forward.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And if you have to share the video (I get it), pick a blurry one without whatever he was yelling so he doesn’t get the spotlight. By the way… block or charge? pic.twitter.com/TEmFRCZPEA — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019

The attack happened while Schwarzenegger was appearing at an Arnold Sports even in South Africa, while the actor and former California governor was meeting with fans. As Schwarzenegger has put it, all of this recent social media buzz should be used to elevate the athletes at the event.

We have 90 sports here in South Africa at the @ArnoldSports, and 24,000 athletes of all ages and abilities inspiring all of us to get off the couch. Let’s put this spotlight on them. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019

It still is unclear exactly why the attacker dropkicked Schwarzenegger in the back, especially as he can be heard screaming seemingly-nonsensical phrases several times in the video, such as “Help me, I need a Lamborghini”. In a statement released by Arnold Classic Africa organizer Wayne Price, (via Deadspin), it was revealed that the attacker is reportedly “known to the police for orchestrating similar incidents in the past.”

What do you think of the latest look at Arnold Schwarzenegger’s dropkick attack? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Schwarzenegger can be seen next in Terminator: Dark Fate, which lands in theaters this November.