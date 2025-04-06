Arnold Schwarzenegger Gave “Full Blessing” to Glen Powell Before He Remade One of His Movies

Glen Powell got Arnold Schwarzenegger’s blessing to remake his 1987 movie The Running Man, even though it will be very different from Schwarzenegger’s film. Last week, Powell told PEOPLE that he had actually been connected with Schwarzenegger though his son, Patrick, and had talked to him about this new project. Schwarzenegger reportedly signed off on the remake, which is directed and co-written by Edgar Wright with screenwriter Michael Bacall. This time around, they’re sticking much closer to Stephen King’s original novel, which will make it very different from the 1987 film, but it’s nice to see Powell honoring the previous version nonetheless.

“Arnold gave us his blessing,” Powell confirmed. “Patrick Schwarzenegger is a great friend of mine and I asked Patrick if I could talk to Arnold and I hadn’t seen Arnold since we shot Expendables in Bulgaria… Arnold gave us his full blessing and we get to give Arnold a very specific fun gift from the movie in a couple of weeks here. So I’m very excited to see him.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger in The Running Man / Glen Powell in Twisters

The two apparently spoke over video chat, but Powell didn’t share any more details about what he has planned. There haven’t been many public updates on The Running Man in general, but it finally got back in the headlines last week at CinemaCon, where Wright previewed some clips for people in the theater industry.

The Running Man was published under King’s pen name Richard Bachman. It’s a dystopian thriller set in the year 2025, where the U.S. is in the grip of a totalitarian government and the economy is in shambles. The hero, 28-year-old Ben Richards, volunteers for a violent government-sponsored reality TV show in which he is declared an enemy of the state and let loose on the run from a team of elite bounty hunters. The longer he can survive, the more prize money his family will receive.

This is very different from the 1987 movie starring Schwarzenegger. He plays Captain Ben Richards, a military officer who was arrested for refusing an order to massacre unarmed rioters in California. Framed for the killings, Richards escapes prison and goes on the run. It’s only after he’s caught that the producers recruit him for the show, reasoning that he has already proven his ability to survive off the grid.

Wright has said that this movie will be more faithful to King’s book, but we still don’t know much about the movie so far. We’ve seen some leaked set photos of Powell on set — often running, appropriately. We also know that the star-studded cast includes Josh Brolin, Lee Pace, Michael Cera, William H. Macy, Sean Hayes, and Colman Domingo, among others.

For more, we’ll have to wait until the movie hits theaters on November 7th, 2025. In the meantime, you can stream the 1987 Running Man now on MGM+.