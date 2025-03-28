Edgar Wright’s Running Man Remake Gets Exciting Update

Director Edgar Wright’s take on The Running Man gets an exciting production update, as the film has wrapped shooting. Wright celebrated the occasion on his official Instagram account by sharing a photo of himself and star Glen Powell smiling on set holding a board autographed by members of the cast and crew. In the post caption, the filmmaker expressed his gratitude for all of his hard-working collaborators and promised fans that they will be treated to a proper look at the movie in the near future. Unsurprisingly, he’s excited to show people what he has in store.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“That’s a picture wrap on The Running Man,” Wright wrote. “All my love and appreciation goes out to our incredible cast and crew, who have worked tirelessly on it. Can’t wait for you to see what we’ve been shooting… Much more coming soon!” Check out his post in the space below:

Wright’s The Running Man is scheduled to hit theaters in early November. Production on the film began last fall. The Stephen King novel on which it is based was previously adapted in the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger vehicle; Wright has explained how his version is very different from that earlier movie, sticking closer to the source material. Powell has suggested the new Running Man will have a more grounded tone.

Powell stars in The Running Man as Ben Richards, a man who takes part in a highly dangerous game show to secure money so he can afford healthcare for his child. The cast also includes the likes of Colman Domingo, Katy O’Brian, Josh Brolin, and previous Wright collaborator Michael Cera. In addition to directing, Wright co-wrote the script with Michael Bacall.

It’s great to see The Running Man has now wrapped, as it means it should remain on track for its scheduled fall premiere. Wright will be very busy with post-production duties over the next several months, but Paramount likely wouldn’t have moved the film’s release date up a bit unless it was confident it would be ready in time. Wright is actually slated to appear at CinemaCon next week along with some of the Running Man cast, so there will likely be more information revealed then. Especially since filming just wrapped, it might be too soon for an official teaser for the general public, but it wouldn’t be surprising if some footage was shown at CinemaCon. If nothing else, people would be able to get hints of what Wright has up his sleeve based on reactions to whatever is shown.

The combination of Wright and Powell could prove to be a potent one at the box office. The latter has risen to stardom thanks to successes such as Anyone But You and Twisters, which earned $372.3 million worldwide last year. Wright has the critically acclaimed hit Baby Driver ($226.9 million worldwide) under his belt. His Last Night in Soho wasn’t much of a draw, grossing only $23 million globally, but that had more to do with the state of theaters amidst the pandemic than anything else. When you factor in the recognizability of the Stephen King name, The Running Man has the makings of being a hit later this year.