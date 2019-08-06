Atomic Blonde 2 Is Still In Works, Possibly From Streaming Service

Two years after David Leitch and Charlize Theron teamed up to bring the stylish and kinestic thriller Atomic Blonde to theaters, a sequel is still reportedly in development — although Sony may be shopping it around to streaming services, according to a new report at Slashfilm. Leitch, who also directed Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, said during the press tour for that film that there was still a distinct possibility that an Atomic Blonde sequel could happen. Unfortunately for fans of Leitch, it does not particularly sound like he is planning on directing the film, which his wife would producer if it were to come to fruition.

“I think there is [still talk of a sequel],” Leitch said. “A streaming service is into it. I don’t know all the details. I was a work-for-hire on that movie, but at the end of the day, Kelly McCormick – my producing partner and my wife – she will be involved, I’m sure, as a producer. That’s how I got the gig in the first place. We’ll see.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first film made just over $100 million worldwide on a $30 million budget, which makes it a pretty solid investment — but it did not become a massive box office event in the way that Theron’s Mad Max: Fury Road or Leitch’s Deadpool 2 did.

Those involved with the film – including Antony Johnston and Sam Hart, who created the original The Coldest City graphic novel – a second installment seemed in the cards in some way.

“Everybody involved wants to do it again, from a creative point of view.” Johnston told ComicBook.com last year. “All of the creators – [director] Dave [Leitch] , Kurt, Charlize – everybody wants to make another movie. It’s just a question of getting financing, getting the studio behind it, finding somebody that will sort of back it, so that we can make more. But I know that the will is certainly there on the part of the creators. And the world can stand to be developed, and the world that was built within the movie can absolutely support a number of further stories.”

Are you excited for the prospect of more new adventures from Lorraine Broughton? Let us know what you think in the comments below, or hit up @russburlingame on Twitter.