‘Avatar 2’: James Cameron Confirms Jake and Neytiri Have a Daughter

Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 have already wrapped filming, and now the world waits for director James Cameron to work his visual wizardry to bring us back to the world of Pandora.

In a new Empire Podcast special, James Cameron made the rare move of opening up about some Avatar 2 plot details – including one big reveal about the main characters, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) of the Na’vi!

According to Empire’s talks with Cameron, Avatar 2 is set years after the original, when Jake and Neytiri are married and have an eight-year-old daughter. As you can see in the quoted section below, Jake and Neytiri’s marrital problems will be one of the central storylines of this Avatar sequel:

“There’s a three-page argument scene between Jake and Neytiri, a marital dispute, very, very critical to the storyline,” Cameron explains on the Avatar Podumentary. “I wound up shooting it all from the point of view of the eight year old hiding under the structure and peeking in […] Having gone through the experience with [Sam Worthington] on Avatar, I now knew how to write the Jake character going forward across the emotional rollercoaster of the next four movies. It’s been tough on him. He’s done two pictures back to back now, because we did 2 and 3 together. He had to go to some dark places.“

With the Avatar series already planned through five films, it’s anyone’s guess what Cameron means by the “emotional rollercoaster” and “dark places” Worthington’s Jake Sully will be put through in the second or third films. At this point, the stakes are high enough that he could end up losing his wife, daughter, and the entire Na’vi people (through death or separation, etc.), leaving Jake Sully thoroughly battered both physically (through war) and emotionally (through loss). We know Stephen Lang’s Miles Quaritch will somehow return in the sequel(s), and it’s not hard to imagine him bringing a vicious grudge against Jakes, who took down Quaritch’s military “family” in the first film.

It gets even darker: after the darkness of Jake’s “Quaritch Trilogy” woes, it seems that Sopranos and Nurse Jackie star Edie Falco will step up as the new threat: General Ardmore.

Avatar 2 is scheduled to premiere in theaters on December 18, 2020.



