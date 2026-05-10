Solo Leveling Returns With Two New Stories Amid Season 3 Delay

The wait for Solo Leveling Season 3 is longer than ever as the animation studio remains silent on the anime’s future. Additionally, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok has also been on an indefinite hiatus following the artist’s enlistment in mandatory military service in January this year, which typically lasts for 18 to 21 months. This means that Solo Leveling: Arise is the only medium releasing new content for fans since its release. The official website of the game has a dedicated page for Hunter Origin one-shots, with each chapter following the game’s characters, including those from the original stories and those introduced in Arise. Developed by the popular gaming company Netmarble, the free-to-play game is available for Android, iOS, and PC, with a gacha monetization system in the form of Tickets.

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It includes playable canon and original characters set in the same world as the main story, as they combat new threats after the appearance of the mysterious gates. The game released new one-shots at the same time, following two of the darkest backstories in the story.

Who Is the Successor of the White Flames Myro in Solo Leveling: Arise?

Image Courtesy of Netmarble

Myro used to be an unpowered woman, loved by many for her talent as a pianist. The story takes place during a time when the public was anxious about the growing number of newly awakened and powerful Hunters. As her fame grew, she was kidnapped by a stalker who used his powers as a Hunter to murder everyone present at her concert and ruin her life by framing her for the incident.

She was about to go to Eternal Sleep after being exposed to his powers, but the stalker had every intention to keep her by his side even after that. Unwilling to accept the tragedy that befell her, Myro decides to burn herself to death and encounters White Flames and the King of the Demons, Baran. He offers her a chance at vengeance if she becomes his successor, and she agrees without hesitation.

Who Is Antonie Martinez in Solo Leveling: Arise?

Image Courtesy of Netmarble

The 31st Hunter Origin story follows Antonie, a loving husband and a father whose daughter was struggling with an illness. Knowing she didn’t have long to live, Antonie and his wife did everything they could to make her happy. While rushing her to a hospital, the family met with an accident, and in that desperate moment to save them, Antonie awakened his powers as a hunter. Unfortunately, his daughter succumbed to her illness not long after the accident.

While grieving the loss of his daughter, he stumbled upon her diary where she talked about her parents, calling her father strong, who would protect everyone before coming to meet her in the afterlife. Antonie found a new purpose in life, hoping to respect his daughter’s wishes and use his newly awakened powers to save those around him.

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