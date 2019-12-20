Avatar 2 Star Stephen Lang Opens Up About His Character’s Return

Can you believe that Avatar first arrived in theaters an entire decade ago? James Cameron’s sprawling sci-fi adventure was released back in 2009 and went on to become the highest grossing movie in box office history, a title it held until Avengers: Endgame took it down this summer. The movie was a spectacle on the big screen that fans saw multiple times during its initial run, as well as in its several re-releases. Cameron was quick to confirm that he planned to make sequels to Avatar, but that process has been delayed quite significantly over the years. The first of four planned Avatar sequels will hit theaters in just about two years time.

There’s still a long way to go before audiences see another Avatar movie, but now that at least a couple of the sequels have finished production, we’re starting to get a few details about what’s to come in the franchise. Stephen Lang played the first film’s antagonist, Quaritch, who was seemingly killed in the final act. However, Cameron confirmed that Lang would be back to reprise his role in the sequels, which led to plenty of questions from fans.

In talking to Deadline about the 10th anniversary of Avatar, Lang teased his return to the franchise in the upcoming sequel, and how he always knew that Quaritch would be back.

“Jim indicated to me years ago, before filming on Avatar was completed, that Quaritch had a future,” Lang said this week. “I might have taken that with a grain of salt at the time because we’d had a few beers. Shortly after Avatar opened Jim mentioned again that the Colonel was coming back, and by then I knew Jim well enough to know that he means what he says and he says what he means.”

Also returning for the new Avatar movies are stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana. Given that all of their three characters were alive at the end of the first film, their returns have always made sense. Lang’s Quaritch, however, will take some explaining.

Avatar 2 is set to arrive in theaters on December 21, 2021. The first Avatar is currently available to stream on Disney+.