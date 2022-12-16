Avatar: The Way of Water Introduces A New MacGuffin Besides Unobtanium

Avatar went down in history as a movie milestone for many reasons, but one of the most infamous ones was no doubt the woefully-named MacGuffin "Unobtanium." The rare mineral found only on Pandora was said to be the key to helping the RDA (Resources Development Administration) not only provide a dying Earth with a sustainable energy source, but control the distribution of that energy source, and therefore power over humanity. And, while securing Unobtainium may be the primary motivation for bringing the RDA forces back to Pandora, Avatar: The Way of Water also introduces a new MacGuffin, that's better tailored for the new maritime setting.

Tulkun Enzyme: Avatar 2's New Unobtanium Explained

One of the key new elements aspects of Pandora that Avatar: The Way of Water introduces are the Tulkuns, Pandora's version of whales. The Tulkun have many unique characteristics that make them soul-siblings to the Na'vi water tribe, the Metkayina clan. Tulkun are highly intelligent, capable of communication, and have their own culture, with music, math, and even a deep philosophical code of not killing.

However, what makes the Tulkun particularly important to the RDA forces is the enzyme in their brains. The Tulkun's brain fluid has an enzyme that can purportedly stop human aging, fetching a price in the tens of millions of dollars. The real cost, however, is that harvesting a vial of Tulkun brain fluid the size of a fire extinguisher kills the brilliant sea creatures, destroying all that they are and have put into the world. It's particularly horrific for the Na'vi who are soul-bonded to the Tulkun – such as Metkayina leader Ronal (Kate Winslet), who suffers a deep loss when her Tulkun soul-sister is murdered.

Why Tulkun Enzyme Could Be Important For Avatar 3

Like Unobtanium in Avatar, Tulkun enzyme is kind of treated as a minor detail within the story of Avatar: The Way of Water – but one that could grow exponentially more important in Avatar 3 and the later sequels.

The key difference here is the age-stopping effect Tulkun enzyme has on humans. While Unobtanium was a thing to be mined and taken back to Earth, Tulkun enzyme is something that can actually help sustain the RDA's presence on Pandora for a much longer length of time. From keeping crews alive during the lengthy space journey to and from Pandora, to keeping RDA forces and commanders in their prime while on Pandora, the Na'vi have a big new problem on their hands (which only Spider may know about). Not to mention what the Tulkun are now up against...

Avatar: The Way of Water is now in theaters. Avatar is now streaming on Disney+.