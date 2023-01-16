Avatar 3 Will Be Making a Big Change to Franchise's Narration

The original Avatar used the human character of Jake Sully to introduce audiences to the world of the Na'vi, with his human roots meaning that he served as a narrator for the first two films, but director James Cameron recently revealed that the upcoming third film will instead see his son Lo'ak serving as the narrator. The filmmaker brought up the notion when discussing how, while he might have plans in place for how the next three films will unfold, he is still open to making some changes based on how audiences connect with aspects of the series, including putting more prominence on new characters. Avatar: The Way of Water is in theaters now and Avatar 3 is set to hit theaters on December 20, 2024.

"I'm going to take a moment when the dust clears to assess what people loved and what they responded to the most in this current release, and I may go back and tinker a little bit, and we may go back and do a couple of moments here and there," Cameron shared with the Soundtracking with Edith Bowman podcast about the status of the third film. "It won't be radical, but maybe fine-tune it a bit to emphasize that which people are responding to. For example, Lo'ak really emerged as a character that people went with, so I might find ways to ... now, he's already the narrator -- oh, I'm giving away something here ... But this is okay, I think it could be intriguing for people to think about what's coming."

With only two entries into the series being released, it would be easy to assume that Jake would be a constant as the narrator, yet Cameron confirmed how the structure of each sequel might not be as rigid as audiences were expecting.

"Jake was our voiceover narrator for movie one and for movie two, and we have a different narrator for each of the subsequent films. We see it through the eyes of a different character," the filmmaker admitted.

Given that only a month has passed since Avatar: The Way of Water landed in theaters, there will likely be more exciting updates about how its reception will impact the future of the franchise. The new film is expected to cross the $2-billion mark worldwide in the coming days.

Avatar 3 is set to hit theaters on December 20, 2024.

