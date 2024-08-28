Avatar: Sigourney Weaver Confirms She Will Appear in Series Through Fifth Movie

With a juggernaut performance at the box office and multiple Oscar nominations, the Avatar franchise has become something special. The films, which are brought to life by James Cameron, have transported audiences to the alien world of Pandora for two decades now, and the third film, Avatar: Fire and Ash, is on the horizon for 2025. Cameron has confirmed that he has plans for at least two more films in the franchise, and we now know at least one cast member who will be returning for them. Sigourney Weaver, who portrayed Grace Augustine in Avatar and Kiri in Avatar: The Way of Water, recently spoke about her work on the franchise with Deadline. When asked if she will make some sort of appearance in the currently-untitled fourth and fifth films, Weaver confirmed, “Yes, I think I’m allowed to say that.”

“I remember reading the script of the first Avatar and reading about these blue people with pointed ears and tails riding on these creatures through floating mountains … I couldn’t imagine any of it being shot,” Weaver said of her work on the franchise. “I honestly couldn’t imagine how he would ever make a film that looked like this and had these elements. But I’m so glad for Jim, and for the success of these films, which has meant we’re able to keep making them. I just finished working on Avatar 3 earlier this month, actually, and I think the series will continue to grow and be more and more hard-hitting…”

“They’re written,” Weaver said of Avatar 4 and 5. “We know what they are. They’re really good. But Jim is still finishing three. It’s nice to look forward to them.”

What Will Avatar 3 Be About?

Avatar: Fire and Ash will not only continue to the narrative of The Way of Water, but will introduce a new Na’vi clan of volcano-dwelling “Ash People.” As the cast of The Way of Water revealed to ComicBook, the prospect of what could be explored in the film is really enticing.

“It was about 2015 when I was pushing my wife who was pregnant at the time,” franchise star Sam Worthington explained. “So we were pushing around a room with all these visuals, and the visuals was of this family story mapped out over this saga of however movies. It wasn’t even movies at that point. It was just this story that Jim [Cameron] was kind of campfire telling me and her, and I’m thinking, ‘I’m about to have a kid and about to follow this kind of adventure of a family was kind of had a weird parallel symmetry.’ I think that was very exciting that if we got the opportunity to tell the whole saga, that would be great.”

“I’ve read two and three, so, I know what happens in two and three and, yeah, I can say that… Well, at the table read we had two and three, which was like, you know, basically this much. And we had, we spent two whole days reading the whole movie,” Jack Champion teased.

Avatar: Fire and Ash will be released exclusively in theaters on December 19, 2025.