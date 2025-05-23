Avatar: The Way of Water Returning to Theaters in the Best Format (& It’s Perfect Timing)

Later this year, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water will return to theaters at the perfect time. A post on the official Avatar franchise X account reveals the blockbuster will be re-released on October 3rd for what will be a “one week limited engagement.” According to The Wrap, The Way of Water will play on IMAX screens. The window for this opened up when Lionsgate made clear its plans to delay the Michael Jackson biopic Michael to 2026, vacating an IMAX slot on the release calendar.

In addition to the news, a new The Way of Water poster commemorating the re-release was unveiled. Check it out in the space below.

Avatar: The Way of Water returns to theatres October 3. pic.twitter.com/uumYBagDU0 — Avatar (@officialavatar) May 22, 2025

Avatar: The Way of Water was originally released in 2022 and became one of the biggest hits of the year. Building off the original Avatar‘s box office success, the highly anticipated sequel grossed $684 million domestically and $2.3 billion worldwide. This fall will mark the first time The Way of Water has been re-released in theaters since its debut.

The Avatar series will continue this December with the premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash. A trailer for that film has not been released yet, but members of the cast and crew have offered hints at what’s in store. Cameron has emphasized he’s making efforts to enhance the franchise from a narrative perspective by exploring grief in ways Hollywood tentpoles haven’t before. Fire and Ash is also expected to be visually stunning, introducing audiences to other parts of Pandora and different Na’vi tribes.

Disney’s planned Avatar: The Way of Water re-release will give fans a great opportunity to rewatch the film on the biggest of screens ahead of Fire and Ash‘s release. Leading up to the arrival of the third film, viewers will probably want to see the first two again so they can remember story beats and character details that might come into play in the next installment. Both Avatar films are readily available on various home media platforms, but IMAX is arguably the best way to take in the spectacle. The premium format is renowned for immersing viewers with state-of-the-art picture and sound, creating an experience that’s difficult to replicate at home. The re-release will almost assuredly be in 3D as well, allowing viewers to see the full scope of Cameron’s vision.

The Wrap‘s article on mentions IMAX for October’s The Way of Water re-release, so it remains to be seen if Disney will eventually put it back in traditional theaters as well. The Avatar films are tailor made for the IMAX format, but not everyone has easy access to an IMAX location. It wouldn’t be surprising if Disney wanted to give more people the chance to watch The Way of Water on the big screen again before Fire and Ash comes out, adding to the film’s already impressive box office totals. It’ll also be interesting to see if any The Way of Water re-release comes with a special look at Fire and Ash, offering a tease of what’s in store this holiday season.