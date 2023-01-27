Avengers 5 Scribe Has One Big Complaint About Endgame's Time Travel

Marvel Studios will be shifting their focus to Phase 5 with the launch of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the film will introduce moviegoers to The Multiverse Saga's main antagonist, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Majors previously made an appearance as a variant of the villain in the Loki series on Disney+, which gave us a sneak peek of what's in store. The films writer Jeff Loveness (Rick and Morty) will also pen the upcoming fifth Avengers movie, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and it makes sense as the film will more than likely focus on Kang. Avengers 5 will likely feature a lot of time travel, which is one of Kang's gimmicks, and the writer is a bit "bummed" because of Avengers: Endgame fleshing out so many time travel details. In a new interview with SFX Magazine (via The Direct), Loveness aired out his complaint.

"I haven't seen a time-travelling character done with such intricacy and exploration. I'm a little bummed because 'Endgame' did so much time travel," Loveness revealed. "So you almost need to broaden him out a little bit too, maybe broaden out into the multiverse a little more, the dimensionality of the character, the limitless freedom he has while also being completely uprooted from his time and himself. Is it just going to all fall apart again because another version of him can destroy it as well? What's the purpose of building Rome if you are going to burn it down the next day, because they want to have their own Rome?"

The next Marvel Studios film to be released will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters on February 17th!

