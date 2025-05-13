Avengers: Doomsday BTS Photo Teases a Controversial Change to Dr. Doom

A behind-the-scenes photo on the set of Avengers: Doomsday reveals potential changes to Doctor Doom’s mask. Avengers: Doomsday is currently filming, which means fans are slowly getting drips of information from the film’s cast members. Such is the case with Robert Downey Jr., who is trading his Iron Man armor for the green robes of Doctor Doom. We’ve yet to see what Downey will look like as Doctor Doom, but we’ve seen Downey with a newer hairstyle. A photo shared by the actor on the Avengers: Doomsday set offers several Easter eggs for how Downey will bring Victor Von Doom to life.

Robert Downey Jr. shared a photo from the set of Avengers: Doomsday. The photo shows Downey flexing his muscles while reading a copy of Jeremy Renner’s new book, My Next Breath: A Memoir. “Reading Renner’s book and feeling stronger already…what a journey to wisdom … very instructive…a must read! @jeremyrenner,” Downey wrote on Instagram.

While the photo is noteworthy by itself, what we’re really interested in are the small dots found on Robert Downey Jr.’s face. Those look to be dots used for CGI, like how Mark Ruffalo uses motion capture to bring Hulk’s face to life. It’s possible these dots mean that Doctor Doom’s mask will be CGI-created, perhaps with nanobots so the mask can slide up and down Downey’s face. While Doctor Doom typically wears his mask 24/7, it’s less likely that Marvel will want to completely cover Downey’s face during the duration of Avengers: Doomsday. This isn’t a case of The Mandalorian. Robert Downey Jr. is too popular to deprive audiences of seeing his face.

Robert Downey Jr. and some of his Avengers: Doomsday cast members recently got together to watch a private screening of Thunderbolts*. Gathered for a group photo with Downey were Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Channing Tatum (Gambit), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Thing), Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), Winston Duke (M’Baku), and Anthony Mackie (Captain America). This is where fans noticed Downey’s shorter haircut, which is different than the one he flaunted in early April, when he sent out Doctor Doom-themed birthday invitations featuring a curly hairstyle.

The post-credits scene of Thunderbolts* ties into the ending of The Fantastic Four: First Steps and helps set up Avengers: Doomsday. The team formerly known as the Thunderbolts — now the New Avengers — receives an alert that a ship is entering the atmosphere from outer space. When the computer in Avengers Towers delivers an image of the spacecraft, it has the colors and logo of the Fantastic Four. This potentially spoils the ending of the new Fantastic Four movie, with the team traveling through the multiverse and making their way to the main Earth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What do you think the dots on Robert Downey Jr.’s face mean for Doctor Doom’s appearance in Avengers: Doomsday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!