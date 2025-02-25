Chris Pratt Addresses Marvel’s Promised Star-Lord Return (But Will He Be in Avengers 5?)

Chris Pratt responds to whether Star-Lord will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Avengers: Doomsday. The fifth Avengers movie brings Robert Downey Jr. back as the iconic Marvel villain Doctor Doom and the Russo Brothers to direct. With those three names attached, it’s already shaping up to be a monumental film, and that’s not counting the additions of the Fantastic Four. However, Pratt’s Star-Lord is one of the many characters fans have wondered about seeing in Doomsday. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. III concluded with a tease for Star-Lord’s return at some point, and now Pratt is letting fans know when that could be.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jimmy Kimmel Live had Chris Pratt on as a guest to talk about The Electric State, his upcoming Netflix film from the Russo Brothers, and much more. The end of the conversation turned to the MCU, where Kimmel asked Pratt flat out if he was going to be in the next Avengers movie. “Is this something you can share with us?” Kimmel asked Pratt. “Will Star-Lord going be a part of this?”

“For people who know the Marvel world, we did Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. III, it was the last time you saw Star-Lord in there,” Pratt said. “There was a promise that Star-Lord would return.” Kimmel quickly chimed in with “The Legendary Star-Lord,” a title Star-Lord gifts himself.

“So all I can say is we will make good on that promise,” the Star-Lord actor said before joking, “I feel like there’s a Marvel sniper somewhere…” So while it’s not a definitive answer as to whether we can expect to see Star-Lord in Avengers: Doomsday, it at least clarifies that Marvel hasn’t forgotten about the cosmic outlaw and leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The Russo Brothers also gave an update on Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars while promoting The Electric State. “It’s all in London, we’re shooting them fairly back-to-back,” Joe Russo told Deadline. “It’s a lot of work again. We may or may not survive, we’ll see.”

“But we’re very excited about it. We found a way into the story that we think is gonna be challenging for audiences, it’s challenging for us to execute. And it’s really exciting for us, it gets us out of bed to do it,” he continued.

Avengers: Doomsday is reportedly filming in March, and Avengers: Secret Wars reportedly starts production next summer. Benedict Cumberbatch has already confirmed Doctor Strange for Avengers: Doomsday, after previously stating the Sorcerer Supreme wouldn’t be in it after the focus of the story was changed from Kang the Conqueror to Doctor Doom.

“I got that wrong. I am in the next one,” Cumberbatch told Business Insider. “Don’t ever believe anything I say.”

Reports also indicate Chris Evans will star in Avengers: Doomsday, as well as Hayley Atwell. Though it’s not clear if they will be playing their familiar characters Captain America and Peggy Carter, respectively, or other characters like Human Torch for Evans, and Captain Carter for Atwell.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to land in theaters on May 1, 2026. Where do you want to see Star-Lord pop up next? Let us know in the comments below!