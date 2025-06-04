Marvel Didn’t Tell Tom Hiddleston About Avengers: Doomsday Casting (So What Does That Mean for Loki?)

Marvel veteran Tom Hiddleston opens up about his casting in Avengers: Doomsday. While promoting his new film The Life of Chuck, the actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and was asked about his upcoming role in the superhero blockbuster. As one might expect, Hiddleston wasn’t at the mercy to get into any specific details about the Doomsday plot, but he did briefly discussed Marvel’s record-breaking livestream event where the studio confirmed 27 actors set to star in the film. After joking about how the Thunderbolts* cast is still too afraid to say they’re in Doomsday, Hiddleston shared how he learned he was part of the movie.

“Well, I didn’t even know … there was the big thing they released with all the names on the back of the chairs,” Hiddleston said, referencing the livestream that took place in late March. “I didn’t know. I was like, ‘Oh, I guess I’m in the movie!’ [laughs] In fairness, I did know I was in the movie, but I’m so used to not ‘knowing’ that I’m in the movie … it was a relief. I had to wait a while. There were a few other chairs.”

Avengers: Doomsday will be the eighth Marvel movie Hiddleston appears in (counting his uncredited cameo in an Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania post-credits scene). He was last seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Loki Season 2, in which Loki finally realized his glorious purpose by going to the End of Time and keeping all the threads of the multiverse together. It is unknown if Hiddleston is playing that version of Loki or a different variant in Doomsday.

Ahead of its newly announced December 2026 release date, Avengers: Doomsday is currently in production. Marvel fans have been scouring set photos for possible clues about what the film entails. Some believe Hiddleston’s Loki co-star Sophia Di Martino will reprise her role as Sylvie after spotting a photo of the actress in the UK. Di Martino has not been confirmed for Doomsday, but Marvel has stated there are additional casting announcements to be made.

Based on Hiddleston’s comments, he knew of his involvement in Doomsday prior to the livestream (or else he wouldn’t have been confirmed), he just didn’t know when the actual announcement was going to take place. Given all the logistics and scheduling issues that can pop up when casting a Marvel movie, the studio wouldn’t have surprised Hiddleston by announcing his role without running things by him first. That they secured him well ahead of time indicates Loki could have a meaningful role in Doomsday. Other Marvel actors, like Chris Pratt, could reportedly be added to the film if their schedules open up down the line. Hiddleston knew (but didn’t “know”) ahead of time.

The multiverse will almost assuredly factor heavily into Avengers: Doomsday. Perhaps Doctor Doom wants to reach the End of Time so he can control all threads of reality himself, putting Loki in danger. It will be fascinating to see how Loki fits into the plot. Hopefully, there is some kind of interaction between him and Thor. After everything that transpired during the Infinity Saga, it would be great to see Thor cross paths with a variant of his brother, putting a fresh spin on an old dynamic. Chris Hemsworth could be retiring from Marvel after Doomsday, so the filmmakers should take advantage of that opportunity.