Avengers: Doomsday Production Start Confirmed With Mysterious Casting Announcement

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are about to assemble once again, as Avengers: Doomsday is now officially in production. Marvel Studios confirmed the news today during a special livestream event where the full cast for Doomsday is seemingly being unveiled. A short version of the video (revealing only a handful of actors in the large ensemble) was shared on the official Avengers X account. The clip ends with a graphic stating Avengers: Doomsday is now filming. Fans are treated to a new logo for the movie, as the font for the word “Doomsday” has been tweaked to something sleeker than when the project was first announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2024.

As of this writing, Marvel’s livestream event is still ongoing, slowing revealing more and more actors who will appear in the film. Check out the production confirmation video in the space below:

This lines up with what was previously reported about the Doomsday production timeline back in February, when it was said spring was the target start date. Once directors Joe and Anthony Russo wrap filming on Doomsday, the plan seems to be for the cast and crew to take a break before reconvening at a later date for Secret Wars. Anthony Mackie, who reprises his role as Captain America in the films, has said Secret Wars will be in production next summer.

Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars are positioned as the culmination of Marvel’s ongoing Multiverse Saga. The former is scheduled to hit theaters in May 2026, with Secret Wars following a year later. While plot details are being kept under wraps, the Russos have shed some light on their approach for the films, teasing that “anybody” from the MCU’s extensive history could have a role to play. The directors are looking to take Marvel back to a focused, centralized story that also challenges audiences with its ambitions.

Given the significance of a project like Doomsday, it isn’t surprising to see Marvel turn the start of production into a big event such as this. Using this as an opportunity to announce the full Doomsday cast is also a smart move; this could have been part of the Russo brothers’ plan to combat possible leaks. There’s been much speculation amongst fans regarding who will be in Doomsday, and now Marvel is getting ahead of all the rumors and theories by revealing who’s in the film. As cameras continue to roll, steps will be taken to ensure photos and videos don’t emerge from the set, but should a snap of Chris Hemsworth make its way online, that won’t spoil the fact the Thor star has a role in Doomsday.

If Marvel Studios returns to Hall H during San Diego Comic-Con 2025, it’ll likely bring some Doomsday footage to show the crowd. Mackie previously mentioned Doomsday will be shooting “through the summer,” so production could be wrapped or close to being complete by the time Comic-Con rolls around. The Russos will certainly have enough available to cut a sizzle reel — if not a full trailer. It’ll be interesting to see when Marvel decides to publicly release Doomsday footage. This summer might be too soon for a proper teaser trailer, but since this is Marvel’s biggest event since Endgame, the studio could want to generate hype sooner rather than later.