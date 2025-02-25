Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars Get Surprising Update From Russo Bros.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars directors Anthony and Joe Russo have provided a surprising update on the two films. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a bit all over the place since Avengers: Endgame was released in 2019. The film brought a close to that particular era of the franchise and gave endings to some of the most iconic cinematic characters out there. However, Marvel has struggled with its direction since then for a variety of reasons. On top of movies like Captain America: Brave New World just generally being a mixed bag, Marvel also had to pivot away from Kang actor Jonathan Majors which resulted in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty being canceled.

Instead, Marvel decided to change its big multiverse story to focus on Doctor Doom played by Robert Downey Jr. To win fans back further, Marvel also confirmed that The Russo Brothers would return to direct both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. The move shocked audiences and has left some fans puzzled as to how they’ll pull this story off since they haven’t been building toward this. It seems like a story that will undoubtedly be seismic in scale, but unlike Endgame or Infinity War, we have no idea what this story will look like on any level.

Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars Will “Challenge Audiences”, Claim The Russo Brothers

Rumors have been circulating that Avengers: Doomsday will begin filming by April and supposedly, the Russo Brothers will do so without a finished script. Of course, the latter point is certainly worth taking with a grain of salt, but it wouldn’t be surprising given how much Marvel has had to change course in the last couple of years. With that said, The Russo Brothers have been promoting their latest movie The Electric State and were obviously asked about the upcoming Avengers films. The two confirmed to Deadline that Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars will be shot “fairly back to back” in London and are very excited about it. When pressed about X-Men characters or Deadpool and Wolverine, the two dodged the question noting that anyone in the “Marvel bag” could show up.

“It’s all in London, we’re shooting them fairly back to back,” said Joe Russo. “It’s a lot of work again, we may or may not survive, we’ll see. We’re very excited about it, we found a way into the story that we think is going to be challenging for audiences, challenging for us to execute. It’s really exciting to us, it gets us out of bed to do it.”

Additionally, The Hollywood Reporter also asked the brothers about the upcoming movies and they teased what fans can expect from Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

“I think these movies are going to be a surprise to people,” said Joe Russo. “We found a way into the story that’s very exciting to us, but we think is very radical. I think it’s going to challenge audiences.”

Ultimately, it sounds like The Russo Brothers are going to take some big swings with Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. It’s been rumored that Chris Evans will return in the upcoming Avengers films, though everyone involved with the movie is remaining hush-hush. Chris Evans himself also vehemently denies that he will be in Avengers: Doomsday, but it does seem like he’s probably taking cues from Andrew Garfield’s school of lying to the press. Whether we will know officially if he’s in the movie before it actually releases is another story, but we’ll just have to wait and see what comes of his role, assuming he is actually in these movies.

In terms of people who are going to be in these movies, Benedict Cumberbatch has confirmed Doctor Strange will have a role in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. It seems likely that Tom Holland will also return as Spider-Man for the Avengers films along with other main MCU players who have yet to perish or retire. However, given the multiverse element of these movies, it’s safe to say that just about everyone is a possible candidate for the films.