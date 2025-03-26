Unexpected Marvel Star Teases MCU Return (Are They in Avengers: Doomsday?)

Avengers: Doomsday will feature a large ensemble cast of characters from all corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, many of whom fans have long expected to see. But there could also be a surprise familiar face: Gwyneth Paltrow’s Pepper Potts. The actress spent time fielding fan questions on Instagram, and one of the questions concerned a possible return to the MCU. Rather than close the door and say she’s moved on from the franchise, Paltrow made it seem like a Marvel comeback could be on the table for her. While she couldn’t confirm anything, she feels like it’s possible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The truth is, I don’t totally know, Paltrow said. “I think I might, but I’m not sure. Nothing is confirmed. That is the truth. That’s the inside scoop.” Deadline shared the video from Paltrow’s Instagram story on X, which you can see below:

Gwyneth Paltrow on MCU future: “I think I might, but I’m not sure” pic.twitter.com/u1YEVo0POo — Deadline (@DEADLINE) March 26, 2025

Paltrow made seven appearances as Pepper throughout the Infinity Saga, making her debut in 2008’s Iron Man. In addition to starring in the Iron Man trilogy, she also had roles in Spider-Man: Homecoming and three Avengers movies. Her most recent MCU project was 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Back in 2023, she addressed why she hadn’t returned to the franchise in the years since, stating it didn’t make sense to have Pepper there without Iron Man.

At one point, Paltrow also seemed like she was ready to step away from the public eye, but she’s returning to acting. She stars alongside Timothée Chalamet in this year’s Marty Supreme, directed by Josh Safdie.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo are aiming to “challenge” audiences with Avengers: Doomsday, serving up plenty of surprises in the narrative. While Pepper’s return wouldn’t be on the same level of whatever multiversal shenanigans the Russos have planned, it would be a little shocking to see Paltrow back in the fold. Pepper’s arc seemingly wrapped up in Endgame, and there doesn’t appear to be a natural spot for her in the story now — especially since she’s been absent from the various Marvel movies and TV shows that have come out in the years since. As fun as it would be to see Pepper again, it would have to be done in a way that makes sense.

A couple of years ago, Paltrow thought she was completely done with the MCU, but that was before Robert Downey Jr. was cast as Doctor Doom. The logistics behind having the former Iron Man actor return as the franchise’s new big bad are being kept under wraps, but the Russos have said Tony Stark’s death in Endgame plays a part in Doom’s story in these upcoming Avengers films. Perhaps that’s the gateway for Pepper’s return. Given her strong personal connection to Tony, it would probably be a missed opportunity to have her sit on the sidelines when Doom arrives to wreak havoc across the multiverse. There’s also the possibility she could play a Pepper variant, offering a fresh spin on her familiar character. Marvel is known for preserving surprises, so fans will likely have to wait a bit before they learn if Paltrow is in Doomsday or not.