WATCH: Marvel’s Mysterious Live-Stream Announcement Captivates Fans (Avengers 5 Cast Confirmed)

It appears that Marvel Studios is revealing the full cast for fifth installment of the Avengers series, Avengers: Doomsday. It may be a while before fans get the full picture, though, as the Marvel social accounts are drawing this out on a live stream that is seemingly announcing a new member of the cast every 10-15 minutes. If this is in fact the cast of Doomsday, and you’re excited to see which Avengers are returning, it’s going to take a while. [NOTE: This article will continue updating as new cast members are revealed]

The stream began at 11am ET, as the Marvel social channels kicked off a live video with a shot of a chair that had Chris Hemsworth’s name printed on the back. The stream stayed on that exact spot until an alarm went off at 11:15, when the camera then panned down to the next chair in line, which reads “Vanessa Kirby.”

So that means Thor and Sue Storm are going to be in Avengers: Doomsday, assuming that’s what this announcement is about and assuming they are reprising their current Marvel roles. Keep watching the streaming and checking back, and we’ll continue to update as new members of the cast are added.

11:28 ET — The music for Captain America kicked in, and Anthony Mackie’s chair was revealed. Based on that music cue, we can assume he’s reprising his role as Sam Wilson.

11:40 ET — Music came on and signaled the changing of the chairs. Sebastian Stan is next up, providing a Falcon and the Winter Soldier reunion with Mackie. The official Avengers Twitter account has noted that Avengers: Doomsday is “now in production.”

11:52 ET — The iconic score from Black Panther kicked in, leaving some wondering if T’Challa was going to be recast. However, the camera panned to reveal Letitia Wright’s name on the back of the next chair.

12:06 ET — The score for Ant-Man kicked in and the camera panned over to reveal an empty space where a chair should be. Of course, then it panned down to reveal a very tiny chair with “Paul Rudd” printed on it.

12:15 ET — It’s going to be three stars from Falcon and the Winter Soldier returning, as well as multiple Thunderbolts, as Wyatt Russell’s chair is revealed to be next in line.

12:27 ET — In probably the biggest surprise of the reveal so far, Tenoch Huerta Mejia’s name came up on the next chair, confirming the return of Namor.

12:41 ET — The second member of the Fantastic Four was revealed, as the next chair revealed the name of Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who is debuting as Ben Grimm this summer.

12:52 ET — At long last, Simu Liu is making his long awaited return to the MCU, likely reprising his role as Shang-Chi.

1:05 ET — It appears the Thunderbolts are going to have a significant role in the upcoming Avengers films. The next chair belongs to Florence Pugh, bringing the total number of Thunderbolts included in the film to three.

1:18 ET — It took two hours for the first massive surprise of this cast reveal. The next chair belongs to Kelsey Grammer, who starred as Beast in the first three X-Men films from Fox. He reprised his role in the MCU when he appeared in the post-credits scene of The Marvels.

1:29 ET — The Thunderbolts keep on coming. Lewis Pullman is playing Bob (Sentry) in Marvel’s Thunderbolts* this spring, and now we know he’ll be appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

1:41 ET — Another reunion is on the way. The next chair belongs to Danny Ramirez, who played Joaquin Torres (aka the new Falcon) in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Captain America: Brave New World.

1:53 ET — Marvel fans are getting very familiar with the Fantastic Four: The First Steps score, even though the movie doesn’t hit until July. The next chair belongs to Joseph Quinn, the star behind the latest iteration of Johnny Storm.

2:04 ET — Stop if you’ve heard this one before: there’s a Thunderbolt in Avengers: Doomsday. David Harbour was revealed as the latest member of the cast, and now you’ve got to start wondering if that asterisk in the Thunderbolts* title really is hinting at them becoming the Dark Avengers.

2:15 ET — One of the biggest fan-favorites in the MCU is coming back. The next chair belongs to Winston Duke, the Black Panther star behind the beloved M’Baku.

2:31 ET — It really is a Thunderbolts party on the set of Avengers: Doomsday. Hannah John-Kamen, aka Ghost, is revealed as the latest member of the cast.

2:42 ET — If you thought the God of Mischief was done, you thought wrong. Well, we all thought he was done after Loki Season 2, but it appears there’s still gas in the tank for Tom Hiddleston. After his chair was revealed, all fans immediately started wondering if this is going bring an on-screen reunion with Hemsworth.

2:54 ET — More X-Men are on their way! Joining Beast in a return from the Fox X-Men films, Patrick Stewart is revealed to be the next member of the Doomsday cast. Remember, Stewart has appeared in the MCU once already, playing an alternate version of Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness… and we all know how that went for him.

3:08 ET — What’s the point in bringing back Professor X if there’s not a Magneto coming with him? Ian McKellen is officially in the MCU.

3:21 ET — It looks like the Avengers will soon have a Traitor in their midst. Alan Cumming, now known for hosting Emmy-winning reality series The Traitors, is joining the cast of Avengers: Doomsday. This marks another big X-Men return, as Cumming played Nightcrawler in X2.

3:33 ET — Maybe all of the old X-Men are coming back for Avengers: Doomsday? The latest chair belongs to Rebecca Romijn, who starred as Mystique in the original X-Men movies.

3:45 ET — Remember when Kevin Feige worked on the original X-Men trilogy before eventually starting the MCU? Anyway, his old pals keep coming back. Next up is James Marsden, likely reprising his role as Cyclops.

3:58 ET — You hear that sound? That’s millions of Marvel fans around the world cheering all at once. After his surprise debut in Deadpool and Wolverine, Channing Tatum is returning for another card-throwing adventure in Avengers: Doomsday.

4:13 ET — Back to the regularly scheduled programming, the next name is one we all expected to see. Pedro Pascal finally got a chair, confirming that the entire First Family will be returning to take on Doctor Doom.

4:26 ET — The final chair was revealed to be the man that started it all. A door at the far end of the room opened and Robert Downey Jr. walked all the way down to sit in his chair, making 27 total cast members revealed for Avengers: Doomsday.

While that reveal might’ve felt anticlimactic, since we all knew Downey is starring in the film, it was accompanied by the first bit of the Avengers: Doomsday score. And folks, it sounds fantastic.

Avengers: Doomsday Cast

The news of Avengers: Doomsday casting kicked off in a massive way at San Diego Comic-Con last year, when Marvel rolled out the surprise of the century. It was revealed — through no shortage of theatrics — that longtime MCU staple Robert Downey Jr. would be returning to the franchise. Instead of reprising his role as Tony Stark, though, Downey is set to play the villainous Doctor Doom, who will be the main antagonist for both Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

There have been loads of rumors about who else may or may not appear, but Downey’s involvement as Doom suggests that anyone could return to the MCU, potentially playing new characters.

In December, it was reported that Chris Evans would also be returning to the franchise for Doomsday, but potentially playing a different character. Evans has since denied those reports.