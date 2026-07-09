Avengers: Doomsday Reveals First Look at Dr. Doom’s Throne (& It’s a Major Comics Change)

Marvel fans are still waiting for their first proper look at Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. The actor made an uncredited cameo as the villain in the Fantastic Four: First Steps post-credits scene (his face wasn’t shown on camera) and has been absent from the four Doomsday teasers released during Avatar: Fire and Ash‘s theatrical run. In lieu of official footage, Marvel has been teasing Doom’s arrival in other ways, offering glimpses of what’s seemingly a comics-accurate design in promotional art and merchandise. Now, Marvel is generating further hype for Doctor Doom by giving fans their first look at his iconic throne — and it marks a big change from the source material.

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On display at the Shanghai Expo is Doctor Doom’s throne from Avengers: Doomsday (part of a larger Marvel display showcasing key locations from the film). In stark contrast from the comics, which frequently depict Doom sitting on a more classical, regal throne, this one has a sleek, sci-fi aesthetic. Check it out in the space below, courtesy X account @drdoomarchive:

DOCTOR DOOM THRONE IN CRYSTAL CLEAR QUALITY pic.twitter.com/ikAHFnzxbT — em (@drdoomarchive) July 9, 2026

Marvel Studios has always taken artistic liberties in its films — be it putting a fresh spin on classic character designs or making tweaks to the way a character is portrayed. With that in mind, it isn’t surprising to see that Doctor Doom’s throne in Doomsday is not an exact 1:1 recreation of what’s seen in the comics. Since there’s still so little we know about the MCU’s take on Doom, there could be a few explanations for why this change was made. Clearly, directors Joe and Anthony Russo felt the sci-fi aesthetic fit Downey’s version of the character better. This throne design honors what’s in the comics; it’s certainly majestic and fitting for someone of Doom’s stature while also modernizing things for the MCU.

Seeing Doom’s throne on display in the villain’s lair will only increase demand to see new footage from Doomsday itself. Marvel screened a preview at CinemaCon back in April, but it was never officially released online. After May and June came and went without the Doomsday trailer, it’s become clear Marvel is saving it for San Diego Comic-Con this year. The studio’s Hall H panel was recently confirmed, and Doomsday should be a significant part of the presentation. Historically, Marvel has always found ways to bring the house down during Comic-Con, and treating attendees to the first official full-length Doomsday trailer would get the crowd hyped. Ideally, it would be released online shortly after.

It’ll be interesting to see how much Marvel leans into Doctor Doom during the rest of the Doomsday marketing campaign. Unlike Thanos in the Infinity Saga, Doom has not had any setup in the Multiverse Saga, a byproduct of the 11th hour shift away from Kang the Conqueror. A convincing argument can be made that it would be smart for Marvel to make Doom the main focus of promotional materials moving forward, establishing the villain and what he’s all about for general audiences. Since he is the antagonist of the next two Avengers films, it would make sense to highlight his goals in trailers and TV spots so people are familiar with him by the time Doomsday opens. Marvel will have to strike the proper balance between teasing Doom and outlining what comes next for the abundance of heroes in Doomsday.

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