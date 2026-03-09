New Look at RDJ’s Doctor Doom Appearance in Avengers: Doomsday Revealed

As Avengers: Doomsday is one of the most anticipated upcoming 2026 movies, any new details about the MCU film that come to light are immediately of interest to fans. The upcoming film is set to be a major entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, serving as the first part of the two-part finale to the franchise’s Multiverse Saga. One of the most exciting announcements about the cast of Avengers: Doomsday has been that Robert Downey Jr. will return to the franchise, but not to resume his iconic role as Tony Stark. Instead, the actor will play Doctor Doom for the MCU’s Doomsday, finally bringing the infamous Marvel villain to life in the live-action franchise.

While official details on the character and his specific appearance have so far been scarce, one fan believes he has found an early peek at the upcoming movie’s villain. The X (formerly Twitter) user @RealJoseObregon spotted a keychain labelled as official Avengers: Doomsday merch printed with the likeness of Doctor Doom. It’s only a small glimpse of the character’s face under his iconic metal mask, but it may just be the first official look fans have received at Doctor Doom’s MCU visage.

Just found this keychain at Spencer’s official doomsday merch. This official look at Doctor doom?#AvengersDoomsday pic.twitter.com/ac4yKI1G1M — Jose destroyer of evil (@RealJoseObregon) March 8, 2026

What We Can Learn From Doomsday’s Doctor Doom Merch Reveal

The reveal seems to be an early glimpse at Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, and while it doesn’t give too many details away, there are some things that can be inferred from the keychain. The most important feature is that the design looks strikingly comic-accurate, which is likely to reassure many fans. It seems to indicate that the version of Doctor Doom depicted in Avengers: Doomsday will closely follow the look of the character as he is usually depicted in the comics.

Many fans were vocal in their disappointment over the handling of the character in previous movies. Julian McMahon’s take on Doom in 2005’s Fantastic Four and its sequel, subtitled Rise of the Silver Surfer, were not met with much enthusiasm, particularly as they explored the idea that Doom’s armor plating was slowly replacing his skin. Those same fans were then further dismayed in 2015, when Josh Trank’s Fantastic Four reboot moved even further away from any form of comic accuracy in regard to the character. However, it seems that the MCU may have learned from these mistakes.

Of course, the announcement of the return of Robert Downey Jr. to the franchise after his iconic turn as Iron Man in the MCU has been divisive, to say the least. Those worried that the actor’s new role will undermine Tony Stark’s MCU legacy may be justified in their concerns, but at least the latest apparent reveal indicates a comic-accurate design for his upcoming villain. While a comic-accurate look isn’t necessarily the only aspect of Doctor Doom Avengers: Doomsday will need to get right, it’s certainly an encouraging sign for the movie’s handling of the character.

