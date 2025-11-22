Avengers: Doomsday Star Teases Duo We Didn’t Know We Needed (& More Character Interactions)

The fun of the Avengers films is seeing the band get back together. After an event film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, all the heroes go their separate ways and save the world on their own before reuniting with their allies. The breaks aren’t usually all that long, but Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have been keeping to themselves since the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame, over six years ago. Fortunately, the powers that be at Marvel Studios are back in the lab, cooking up a two-part story that will feature plenty of familiar faces, including some that probably thought they had hung up the supersuit for good.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Avengers: Doomsday is going to utilize two Avengers teams – the one formed in Thunderbolts* and Sam Wilson’s squad – the Fantastic Four, who made their debut in the 2025 film, as well as the X-Men. It won’t be a new band of mutants, though. Doomsday features many of the actors from the original X-Men films reprising their roles, including James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, and Ian McKellen. Despite only appearing in one of Fox’s movies, Kelsey Grammer is also back, and he’s spilling the beans on who his character Beast will share the screen with.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Grammer was asked who he was most excited to act alongside in the Marvel Studios production. He immediately mentioned Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, but after taking a beat, he came up with another answer.

“I’m a big fan of Robert Downey Jr.’s. I love him,” Grammer said before playing coy about sharing a scene with the MCU veteran. “It’s sort of sharing a scene. I can’t, I don’t wanna go too far.”

There was another actor that Grammer couldn’t wait to gush about, Pedro Pascal, who plays Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic.

“And I really had a great time with the new guy from Fantastic Four,” he exclaimed. “Pedro, yeah, yeah… wonderful guy. I really, really enjoyed hanging out with him. And we worked together… some.”

Having two of the biggest minds in the MCU interact is a no-brainer, as the problems that Doom presents aren’t all going to be solved by shooting and punching. However, Beast and Mister Fantastic forming a relationship could mean another major Marvel group is about to step out of the shadows.

Avengers: Doomsday Might Need Its Own Version of the Illuminati

When a situation really becomes dire in Marvel Comics, the leaders of all of the different factions of superheroes come together to make the hard choices. They refer to themselves as the Illuminati, which should sound familiar, as a version of the team appears in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when the titular sorcerer visits Earth-838. The Scarlet Witch sends all of them home in body bags, so other characters will have to step up to the plate in the coming years.

While Grammer didn’t confirm that his scenes with Pascal took place in a dimly-lit boardroom, both Beast and Mister Fantastic are natural fits for a new version of the Illuminati, as are Professor X, Namor, and Captain America, who will also find their names on the Doomsday call sheet. It just feels like it’s only a matter of time before the good guys have to consider all their options in the face of insurmountable odds.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!