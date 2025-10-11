Doctor Doom vs Mister Fantastic Settled in Brutal Avengers: Doomsday Art

The outcome of Doctor Doom and Mister Fantastic’s brutal battle in Avengers: Doomsday has been imagined in this dark and brutal Marvel Cinematic Universe art. Reed Richards and Victor Von Doom are archenemies in Marvel Comics, and have been ever since they studied together as young men at university. Over the years, they have opposed each other many times, but perhaps most notably in 2015’s Secret Wars event, which sets them up for an epic fight in the Russo brothers’ upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

New fan art shared by @spdrmnkyxxiii on Instagram pits Doctor Doom and Mister Fantastic against each other, and suggests that their spar will end in Doom killing the Fantastic Four’s leader. Pedro Pascal made his first MCU appearance as Reed Richards’ Mister Fantastic in Matt Shakman’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps in 2025, and the Phase 6 movie also marked the first uncredited appearance of Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. The pair will battle it out in Avengers: Doomsday, and this could end just as tragically as this art predicts.

Why Doctor Doom & Mister Fantastic Will Fight in Avengers: Doomsday

The Fantastic Four: First Steps seemed to confirm that Doctor Doom – Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU after the departure of Tony Stark’s Iron Man – helms from Earth 828. The alternate reality has just been saved from the planet-eater Galactus (Ralph Ineson) by the combined might of the Fantastic Four and the villain’s own herald, Shalla-Bal’s Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), but Doom might pose an even greater threat. The ruler of Latveria visited Franklin Richards in the Baxter Building during The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ mid-credits scene, setting up his return in Avengers: Doomsday.

This scene perfectly set up Doctor Doom and Mister Fantastic’s battle – one which will surely take them far across the multiverse, even into the universe of Earth 616. In Marvel Comics, their feud began when in competition at university. Victor Von Doom ignored Reed Richards’ warnings about a machine he’d built to try and speak to his deceased mother, culminating in the machine exploding, causing Doom’s scarring and deformities. He blamed Richards, and dedicated his life to seeking revenge on Mister Fantastic and his superhero team.

Although unconfirmed, the same storyline could be told in the MCU’s Phase 6. We haven’t yet seen Robert Downey Jr.’s face as Doctor Doom, but there’s no doubt he’ll have similar scarring as he has in Marvel Comics, and the origins of these deformities may also be the same. Doom and Richards engage in an epic battle for the fate of the multiverse in 2015’s Secret Wars event in Marvel Comics, teasing a similar spar in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, but hopefully this will end more in the favor of the MCU’s heroes, rather than Doctor Doom himself.

