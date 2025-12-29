7 Things We’ve Already Learned From The Avengers: Doomsday Trailers

Not much is known about the plot of Avengers: Doomsday, which is perfectly understandable considering we’re a year out from its release and it is one of the most heavily guarded blockbusters to date, in or outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even still, before we get a full trailer at some point in 2026, we’re getting four different teasers in front of Avatar: Fire and Ash. And, thus far, two of those have already hit the big screen. But, because leaks are unavoidable in this day and age, we also already know what the teaser is going to be when Fire and Ash enters its third week of play.

Let’s unpack not only what’s in that fourth trailer, but in the first two as well. We still haven’t seen the face of Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom thus far, but we are getting a sense of where his movie is going.

7) Captain America Is Back (& Has A Child)

In hindsight, the button scene of The Fantastic Four: First Steps was a huge hint at what Doctor Doom’s plan is in Doomsday. Specifically, he’s going after all of the superheroes’ kids, likely to harvest their burgeoning powers for his own nefarious purposes.

First, we saw Doom kneeling near little Franklin Richards, then we get our first look at Chris Evans’ Captain America in six years and he’s holding…a baby. The first two tastes of Doomsday and both of them feature a young child.

6) Love Returns

Before Doomsday we watched Thor go from an arrogant showboat to a more restrained personality. Then he became horribly depressed after failing to stop Thanos on time. Then, once that was all said and done, he became greatly depressed once again after losing Jane Foster.

But that time, instead of diving into the bottom of a bottle, he found himself a daughter in Gorr the God Butcher’s offspring: Love. We only get a taste of their father-daughter dynamic at the end of Love and Thunder, but we get the sense he’s really enjoying being a dad. And, in the Doomsday trailer, we see that Love does indeed return, and Thor gives her a kiss on the head. And that brings us to our next entry.

5) Doom Is Terrifying Enough to Make Thor Scared

Thor’s teaser primarily has him praying to his deceased dad, Odin, and the other All-Fathers. He just needs to get home after this one big last battle so he can continue to be a father.

It’s interesting to watch the once over-confident Thor reduced to tearful fear here. It does a great job of setting up Doctor Doom as a Thanos-level threat, if not even worse.

4) Magneto & Professor X Are Allies

The leaked third teaser for Doomsday reportedly features Patrick Stewart’s Professor X and Ian McKellen’s Magneto sitting and playing chess. Unlike their game of chess, however, their conversation is quite dire.

Professor X and Magneto discuss death, even holding hands at one point. Magneto says “Death comes for us all, that’s all I know for sure. The question isn’t are you prepared to die; the question is who would you be when you close your eyes?”

3) The X-Mansion Is Destroyed

It was great to hear that a number of the Fox-era X-Men performers would be making their MCU debuts, but there were questions raised as to why we weren’t getting them all. For instance, Jean Grey, Storm, Iceman, and Rogue.

Well, as it turns out, they could very well bite the dust off-screen, because the X-Men teaser shows the X-Mansion in tatters. And on his knees in said rubble is Cyclops.

2) Cyclops Wears the Blue & Yellow Costume

We hear a note or two of the X-Men ’97 theme in the Doomsday teaser, but that’s not all because, when we see Cyclops, we see him in his iconic yellow and blue outfit. And, while it’s cool to see that suit in live action, there’s one more detail about the brief shot of Cyclops that is even more interesting.

1) Sentinels Are Back

As Cyclops is on his knees in defeat amongst the burning rubble of the X-Mansion, we get the teeniest shot of what caused all that destruction. Their legs, anyway. That would be the Sentinels, and considering we know what Sentinels do to mutants, it helps to make the decreased X-roster a bit more tragically understandable.

There’s a chance Cyclops doesn’t make it either, because he’s pulled off his sunglasses and giving the Sentinels who have surrounded him all he has left. We’ll just have to wait until December 2026 to see who makes it out of this whole mess.