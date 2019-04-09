‘Avengers: Endgame’ Cast Reads ‘Twas the Mad Titan Thanos’

The cast of Avengers: Endgame is currently out during their press tour for the film, which always creates opportunity for the stars to get into all kinds of fun hijinks and shenanigans while out on the road. Case in point: the Avengers: Endgame cast is taking over Jimmy Kimmel Live! for a week, and in one new promo video they give a nice holiday season reading of a special book: Twas the Mad Titans Thanos!

As you can see in the video above, Endgame stars like Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, and Chris Evans were all on hand to lend their voices to the story. If you want to check out this Marvel-themed nursery rhyme for yourself, just read the transcription below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Twas the Mad Titan Thanos who traveled through space

with a big creepy smile on his weird purple face.

The Infinity Stones he collected with love,

and inserted each one in his gaudy gold glove.

he had six stones in all: reality, mind, and soul,

space, power, and time – he completed his goal.

“I’ll finish this,” Thor excitedly said,

…unfortunately Thor should have gone for the head.”



Chris Evans finishes the piece off with the hilarious quip that, had Thor actually killed Thanos, “We wouldn’t have a sequel. So, thanks for the payday.” ]

If you love what you see above, you’ll like the Avengers: Endgame cast singing “Old Town Road”!

Right now, anticipation for Avengers: Endgame is so high that analysts predict new levels of records being established at the box office with the film’s release. Even after the press junket this past weekend (at the time of writing this), Marvel fans are still so far in the dark about what will actually happen in the film that it will be a bonafide worldwide revelation when audiences start screening the film.

In fact, the Russos have already teased that out of all the thousands of fan theories online, nobody has yet predicted the Avengers: Endgame ending:

“Here’s the thing, the fans are so passionate and they spend such a long time living with these characters, thinking about these characters, and they’re using their imaginations to follow where these stories could possibly go,” Anthony Russo said. “Sometimes they’re wildly off, sometimes they’re kinda next door to what might happen. … Here’s the thing, nothing’s ever that close. You can get kinda close, but it’s never exactly.”

Ironically, that unpredictable ending was the first thing that the Russos cracked, as they revealed in a different interview:

“It’s very hard to tell a story if you don’t know where you’re going… Because you have to know in a contained document like that, ‘Here’s where we start, here’s what happens in the middle, here’s where it ends.’ If you know that, it’s a lot easier to get to script… We knew fairly early on how this was gonna end.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video, and Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Avengers: Endgame arrives on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!