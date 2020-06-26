Avengers: Endgame Directors Address If Ending Battle Could Have Been Done Without CGI

✖

Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo have addressed if the ending battle could have been achieved without CGI. A lot of the discussion around the Marvel movies centers around the use of visual effects in their work. Well, the directors talked to Fox 5 in D.C. about the final battle in their giant film. The question centered around the use of CGI in something like Star Wars versus the Marvel movies. Well, there are some pretty practical reasons for the use of CGI in the Russos’ films. Money is a great motivator, but there are some distinct advantages to using these techniques. Shooting something at the scale of that giant battle with so many people running around isn’t feasible.

“You know, CGI makes things more efficient. So, we could make Infinity War and Endgame back-to-back. If we had to make those two movies in that way, they would have been four years apart, easily,” Joe Russo began.

“There is a big difference too, because CG has certain strengths, right? Part of the reason why it works so well in Star Wars, in general, is that when you’re dealing with ships and creatures, non-human forms, and machines it does a little better. When you’re dealing with the human form, you can see its weaknesses,” Anthony added. “The virtue of the characters in the Avengers films are that they’re not, you know… Captain America doesn’t fly a spaceship or a fighter jet. You know? If you’re dealing with the human body and that stuff is much more difficult to achieve in visual effects at a visual effects level.”

Anthony continued, “You have to use the tools different tools depending on what the action is and what the storytelling is. Because of that, I believe the two are very different from one another and how you approach them.”

