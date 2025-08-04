Aztec Batman Team Tease Ideas for Sequel That Are Already Being Considered

There’s good news for those eagerly anticipating the release of Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires, as it looks like the team behind the animated film already have plans for future installments for the spin-off. That’s if the initial release is successful, of course. During an exclusive interview with Comicbook at San Diego Comic-Con, the cast and crew of Aztec Batman at San Diego explained that they already have some plans in place for how they can continue the story and gives fans a further look at this alternate version of Batman mythos.

When asked about whether the team has already had any discussions or ideas for potential sequels, the cast and crew responded positively. Without giving any details away, producer Aaron Berger, director Juan Jose Meza-Leon, and Batman actor Horacio Garcia Rojas all suggested that there is a plan in place. “We already have it mapped out,” says Berger. “Now we just need the fans to show up so that we can convince Warner Bros. to do that.”

Rojas went on to say that the history of the Aztecs and the geographic area means there is plenty of potential for the narrative to continue. “Mesoamerica has more than 500 years of story so I think we have a lot to say with the characters of DC and that’s pretty fun,” he explains. Meanwhile, director Meza-Leon outlined how the story of Batman can manifest in different places and cultures, with the new story having a lot of ways that it could expand.

“There’s definitely a whole world that was laid out and planned out for this alternate reality, this elseworld of Batman,” reveals Meza-Leon. “It’s an original story, it’s a whole new Batman. It has nothing to do with the Wayne mythology, this is Yohualli Coatl, a whole new Mexica warrior that is seeking vengeance.”

Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires was first announced in 2022 as a joint collaboration between Mexican animation studio Ánima and Warner Bros. Animation. A teaser trailer for the animated film was released earlier during Comic-Con, giving fans a first glimpse at this reimagined version of Batman. Taking place in 16th-century Mesoamerica, the movie follows an Aztec boy born in a noble family who seeks revenge against Spanish conquistadors who murdered his father. He subsequently trains at the temple of the Bat God and takes on the superhero mantle, albeit with a distinctive new look.

From the footage that has been revealed so far, the Aztec Batman will be joined by allies such as Jaguar Woman and Forest Ivy, alternate forms of Catwoman and Poison Ivy, along with the villains Two-Face and Joker. This time around, though, the Joker character is known as Yoka and has a very different origin story that rewriters what fans know about the villain in a new and interesting way. Having originally started as a priest, similar to Yohualli Coatl, he has to deal with a fall from grace following the Spanish invasion.

Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires is due to release theatrically in Mexico on September 18th and will be available in the U.S. on the same day streaming on HBO Max.