DC Releases Releases Trailer for New Batman Movie at Comic-Con

San Diego Comic-Con has already delivered some big surprises, and DC had several of their up their sleeve, including a brand new trailer featuring everyone’s favorite Dark Knight. The big reveal happened at the Warner Bros. Home Entertainment panel, but this wasn’t any ordinary version of the World’s Greatest Detective. Instead, DC revealed its new project would take Batman in a very unexpected direction and mix the Dark Knight with a bit of real history, and you can check out the brand new trailer below (via IGN).

That new project is titled Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires, and will bring Batman to 16th-century Mesoamerica. The film revolves around a young Aztec boy named Yohualli Coatl, who is being raised to eventually take over for his father as leader. That’s when the Spanish ships first arrived, led by the seeker of fortune and fame Hernán Cortés. When his requirements are met, Cortes murders Yohualli’s father and sets Yohualli on a path of discovery and vengeance.

To avenge his father, Yohualli seeks the counsel of his mentor and trains at the temple of the bat god in order to become the deadliest warrior his opponents have ever seen. Part of that equation is to inspire fear in his enemies, and that leads him to embrace the Bat God and the look we’ve all come to know, though with a very unique design.

The trailer also gives us a look at some of Batman’s new allies and enemies. That includes Catwoman, and though this version is known as the Jaguar Woman, she’s still as fierce and elusive as ever. There’s also the mysterious Forest Ivy, and just like our world’s Poison Ivy, she is a force to be feared.

We also see how two of Batman’s iconic villains fit into this, especially Two-Face. Cortés seems to be the main antagonist of the film, and at one point, a battle with Jaguar will leave Cortés permanently scarred, allowing him to fully step into the Two-Face role. Then there’s Joker, who is a high priest and seems as unhinged as ever, though we don’t know much about how he fits into the overall story.

Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires features a stellar cast in both the English and Spanish versions. The English version will feature Jay Hernandez (Suicide Squad, Hostel) and Raymond Cruz (Breaking Bad, Sons of Anarchy), while the Spanish version will feature Horacio Garcia Rojas, Omar Chaparro, and Alvaro Morte. The film is directed by Juan Meza-Leon and is based on a screenplay by Ernie Altbacker.

Sam Register, Tomás Yankelevich, and Michael Uslan are executive producers, while José C. García de Letona, Fernando De Fuentes S., Carina Schulze, Aaron D. Berger, Jim Krieg, and Kimberly S. Moreau are producers on the project. The film, which is 89 minutes long and will be rated R, is set to be available on digital in the US on September 19th, and will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 23rd. Both the Spanish and English-language versions will be included as well. You can find the official description below.

“This bold reimagining of the Batman legend unfolds within the vibrant and fierce culture of 16th-century Mesoamerica. In the time of the Aztec empire, tragedy strikes Yohualli Coatl, a young Aztec boy, when his father is murdered by Spanish conquistadors. To warn King Moctezuma and his high priest, Yoka, of imminent danger, Yohualli escapes to Tenochtitlán. There, he trains in the temple of the bat god Tzinacan with his mentor, developing equipment and weaponry to confront the Spanish invasion and avenge his father’s death. Along the way, he encounters key figures like the fierce Jaguar Woman and the enchanting Forest Ivy.”

Are you excited for Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires? Let us know in the comments