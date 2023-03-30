Baby Shark's Big Movie Adds Cardi B, Ashley Tisdale, and ENHYPEN to Cast

Baby Shark's Big Movie is bringing back Cardi B and introducing new celebrities as part of the cast. Ashley Tisdale, K-pop phenomenon ENHYPHEN and Saturday Night Live Star Ego Nwodim are all headed to the ocean for the big project on Paramount+. The Pinkfong Company and Nickelodeon are excited for younger fans to see Baby Shark's Big Movie as they get ready for the launch laster this year. Chomp City, a big city for sharks, will never be the same once Baby Shark and all their family make their big move. Other stars along for the movie will be Chloe Fineman, Lance Bass, and Wave. Check out the new description for the movie right here!

Nickelodeon and Pinkfong have a synopsis for the newest adventure: "In BABY SHARK'S BIG MOVIE!, Baby Shark is forced to leave the world he loves behind after his family's move to the big city, and must adjust to his new life without his best friend, William. When Baby Shark encounters an evil pop starfish named Stariana who plans to steal his gift of song in order to dominate all underwater music, he must break her spell to restore harmony to the seas."

(Photo: The Pinkfong Company/Paramount+)

Cardi B Has Been on Baby Shark's Big Show Before

"In the special episode, Baby Shark and William meet the ferociously fun rap icon Sharki B, who is swimming into Carnivore Cove to perform her splash hit dance craze, The Seaweed Sway. Sharki asks Baby Shark and William to show her around town before her big concert and perform The Seaweed Sway with her on stage that night. As hard as William tries, he keeps messing up the final move of the dance. Luckily, thanks to the help of his friends and his musical icon Sharki, William learns that the true secret to great dancing is doing it his own unique way."

"It all started with a great song and grew from there," Nickelodeon Animation president Ramsey Naito said back in 2022. "It's so exciting that we get to build on that success with a huge event [in the feature film], which we're just starting to talk about."

"We are delighted to announce that our beloved Baby Shark has recorded another remarkable milestone," Min-seok Kim, the CEO of The Pinkfong Company, added last year. "It has been a truly meaningful journey to witness how Baby Shark has connected people around the world and we can't wait to introduce Baby Shark's further adventures that will bring unparalleled experiences to even more fans everywhere."

Are you excited for the Baby Shark Movie? Let us know down in the comments!