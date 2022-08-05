Baby Shark's Big Movie! Announced for Holiday 2023 on Paramount+

The Baby Shark franchise is officially headed into the world of film. On Friday, CBS officially announced that the first Baby Shark movie, which is operating under the working title of Baby Shark's Big Movie, will be arriving on Paramount+ in the holiday 2023 season. The film is co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation and The Pinkfong Company, directed by Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Award-winner Alan Foreman (The Casagrandes, Welcome to the Wayne). The potential of a Baby Shark film was first teased late last year, when the project was initially put into development. The movie will follow Baby Shark and his family as they move to Chomp City, the big city of sharks.

In Baby Shark's Big Movie!, Baby Shark is forced to leave the world he loves behind after his family's move to the big city, and must adjust to his new life without his best friend, William. When Baby Shark encounters an evil pop starfish named Stariana who plans to steal his gift of song in order to dominate all underwater music, he must break her spell to restore harmony to the seas.

This is the latest example of the cultural impact that "Baby Shark" has had over the years, with an animated series on Nickelodeon, a movie in the works, a tie-in cereal, and a new collection of NFTs.

"It all started with a great song and grew from there," Nickelodeon Animation president Ramsey Naito revealed at the time. "It's so exciting that we get to build on that success with a huge event [in the feature film], which we're just starting to talk about."

It was previously confirmed by The Pinkfong Company that the "Baby Shark Dance" video has become the first YouTube video in history to hit 10 billion views, making it the most-viewed video in YouTube history. As Pinkfong points out, the video has now achieved more views than the entire human population.

"We are delighted to announce that our beloved Baby Shark has recorded another remarkable milestone," Min-seok Kim, the CEO of The Pinkfong Company, said in a statement. "It has been a truly meaningful journey to witness how Baby Shark has connected people around the world and we can't wait to introduce Baby Shark's further adventures that will bring unparalleled experiences to even more fans everywhere."

In conjunction with celebrating this milestone, The Pinkfong Company is launching a year-long campaign called "Beyond Infinity", which aims to build confidence in fans that anything is possible and achievable, just as Baby Shark has been able to expand its own universe beyond the internet.

