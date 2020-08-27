The Babysitter: Killer Queen Trailer Released By Netflix

Two years after hell broke loose in the suburbs, the cult behind the carnage has returned to wreak havoc once again. Netflix's horror-comedy The Babysitter made waves when it was first released back in 2017, and has become something of an underground hit in the time since. Well next month, the streaming service is back with a sequel, The Babysitter: Killer Queen. On Thursday morning, Netflix released the first trailer for the follow-up, and you can watch it in the video above.

This sequel takes place two years after the events of The Babysitter, and follows Cole has he struggles to return to a normal life. Bee may be gone, but he can't get that night out of his head. On a trip to the lake with his friends, Cole is once again brought face-to-face with the cult that tried to kill him the first time.

Samara Weaving's Bee was the standout character of the first film, but she hasn't been part of the advertising for this sequel. In the trailer, there is one scene at the very end that seems to tease Bee's return, so fans are certainly hoping to see her again.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen is directed by McG, with a screenplay the filmmaker co-wrote with Dan Lagana and Brad Morris & Jimmy Warden. The film stars Judah Lewis, Emily Alyn Lind, Jenna Ortega, Robbie Amell, Andrew Bachelor, Leslie Bibb, Hana Mae Lee, Bella Thorne, Ken Marino, Chris Wylde, Carl McDowell, Juliocesar Chavez, Maximilian Acevedo, Jennifer Foster, and Helen Hong.

You can read the official synopsis for The Babysitter: Killer Queen below.

"Two years after defeating a satanic cult led by his babysitter Bee, Cole continues to be haunted by the horrific events of that night. Everyone in his life thinks he has lost his mind since Bee and all of her friends disappeared, making Cole’s story hard to believe. He is still hopelessly smitten with his best friend and next door neighbor Melanie – the only one who believes his story – who convinces him to forget the past and come to a party thrown at a nearby lake. But when old enemies unexpectedly return, Cole will once again have to outsmart the forces of evil and survive the night."

What did you think of the trailer for The Babysitter: Killer Queen? Let us know in the comments!

The Babysitter: Killer Queen will debut on Netflix on September 10th.

