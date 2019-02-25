Will Smith Shares First Look at ‘Bad Boys 3’ Script Reading

Production on the upcoming third Bad Boys movie is in full swing and Will Smith is doing his best to share a few updates with the fans. However, in an effort to avoid spoilers, these updates may not exactly be the most exciting.

On Sunday, Smith shared a video of himself and Martin Lawrence from the table read for Bad Boys for Life, but he was careful to hid anything that could be seen as a spoiler. Maybe a little too careful. The faces of everyone at the read have been blurred out, and just about every word is bleeped out. There’s almost nothing to see or hear, which certainly makes for a funny gag, but doesn’t offer any information about the movie itself.

“EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK at Bad Boys Script Reading,” Smith wrote in the post. “NO SPOILERS!”

View this post on Instagram EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK at @BadBoys Script Reading. NO SPOILERS! A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Feb 24, 2019 at 9:31am PST

Joining Smith and Lawrence in the third Bad Boys movie are Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Jacob Scipio, and Paula Nunez. What’s unclear is whether or not Gabrielle Union will return to the franchise on the big screen, as she’s starring in the Bad Boys TV spinoff series, L.A.’s Finest, alongside Jessica Alba.

While Michael Bay directed the first two Bad Boys films, the duo of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are taking over the next chapter, with a script from Chris Bremner, Joe Carnahan, David Guggenheim, and Anthony Tambakis.

Bad Boys for Life is set to hit theaters on January 17th, 2020.

