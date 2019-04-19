Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Celebrate End of ‘Bad Boys 3’ Filming

Bad Boys 3 (aka Bad Boys For Life) has wrapped filming, and stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are letting fans in on their celebration of the milestone finish! Martin Lawrence took to Twitter to post a photo of himself and Will Smith sitting pretty in the shade of two umbrellas, overlooking a city in the exotic locale they were filming in.

Take a look at the photo commemorative send-off, below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Bad Boys. It’s a wrap! #teammartymar #badboysforlife #history”

Martin Lawrence clearly looks like he’s put on weight in the photo – but it’s hard to say if that’s part of his character, Detective Marcus Burnett, or the realities of aging for the actor. It could easily be the former, as Marcus has (by the time of this late threequel) been a family man for quite some time, and has probably left his crazy days of Bad Boys-style action behind… Until now. That’s all to say: Marcus having “gone soft” and put on pounds could be a great comedic subplot of Bad Boys For Life, so we hope they lean into it.

Clearly Will Smith’s Mike Lowrey is still every bit as suave and handsome as ever – which, again, will be a great riff if Mike is constantly busting Marcus’ chops about how different their bodies are at the same age. Based on some recent set photos of the Marcus and Mike on a foot chase – with Marcus looking very pained from the effort – it certainly looks like that’s the way the film’s comedic sensibilities are leaning. It would be equally as funny if Lowrey was into new age things like hot yoga to maintain fitness. Just saying…

Bad Boys For Life also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Joe Pantoliano, Charles Melton, Kate del Castillo, DJ Khaled, Happy Anderson, and Paola Nunez. You can find the official synopsis below:

“The new installment centers on the Miami PD and its elite AMMO team’s attempt to take down Armando Armas (Jacob Scipio), head of a drug cartel. Armando is a cold-blooded killer with a vicious, taunting nature. He is committed to the work of the cartel and is dispatched by his mother to kill Mike (Will Smith).“

Bad Boys For Life is scheduled to release in theaters on January 17th, 2020.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!