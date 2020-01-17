Bad Boys 4 Already in Development

The Bad Boys truly ain’t going nowhere, as Sony is reportedly already working on a fourth film in the franchise. Bad Boys for Life, the long-awaited third Bad Boys installment, made its debut in theaters on Thursday night and quickly exceeded expectations. The film earned more than $6 million in its preview night alone, and is now looking to outpace Sony’s opening weekend projections by $20 million. Combine that success with rave reviews from critics, which escaped both of its predecessors, and Bad Boys for Life is looking to be a true January hit, proving that franchises can improve with a new artistic vision.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony is moving forward with the development of a sequel to Bad Boys for Life, just as the film hits theaters nationwide. Writer Chris Bremner, who worked on the new sequel/reboot, has been hired by the studio to pen the script for the next film. Both Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are expected to return.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Additionally, THR’s report suggests that there won’t be a large gap of time between Bad Boys for Life and the next film, like there was between Bad Boys II and Bad Boys for Life. There was an eight year gap between the first two films, followed by a 17 year gap between the second and third. The longer of the two gaps was due to several factors, including budget concerns and finding the right story. Based on the money being made by the newest installment, and the much smaller budget than its predecessor, the only issue this time around should be the story.

Fortunately, Bad Boys for Life opens the door for more films with these characters. Even though the marketing for Bad Boys for Life indicates that it’s going to be their final outing, the ending certainly gives them the option to return once more.

At this time, there’s no telling exactly when a fourth Bad Boys movie can be expected, but Sony will probably want to get it in theaters sooner rather than later.

Are you looking forward to seeing even more Bad Boys films in the future? Let us know in the comments!