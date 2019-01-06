‘Bad Boys For Life’ New Synopsis Released

It has been over 15 years since Bad Boys II was released, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t super stoked to see Will Smith and Martin Lawrence step back into the roles of Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett in Bad Boys for Life.

After many years of speculation, it was finally confirmed last year that a third installment of the franchise was coming with both stars signed on. Now, thanks to Flickering Myth, we know a little more about what the upcoming buddy cop action movie will be about.

According to information given by Production Weekly, “the new installment centers on the Miami PD and its elite AMMO team’s attempt to take down Armando Armas (Jacob Scipio), head of a drug cartel. Armando is a cold-blooded killer with a vicious, taunting nature. He is committed to the work of the cartel and is dispatched by his mother to kill Mike (Will Smith).”

Just to reiterate, the evil cartel killer is tasked by his MOTHER to kill Mike. Now that is content we look forward to seeing.

The first two films were directed by Michael Bay, but he does not appear to have any involvement in the upcoming feature, which will be be directed by Adi El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Black, Gangsta).

Bad Boys for Life will also feature the return of Joe Pantoliano (The Matrix, Sense8) as Captain Howard. Newcomers to the franchise include Vanessa Hudgens (Spring Breakers, The Princess Switch), Alexander Ludwig (Vikings, The Hunger Games), Charles Melton (Riverdale, American Horror Story), Jacob Scipio (Hunter Killer, We Die Young), and Paola Núñez (The Son, Amor en custodia).

While it’s currently unclear if Gabrielle Union will be reprising her role as Sydney Burnett, Marcus’ sister, the actress is set to star in a Bad Boys television series spin-off titled L.A.’s Finest alongside Jessica Alba. The new series from Spectrum is expected to premiere sometime this year.

While not much else about the movie has been revealed, Will Smith definitely seems excited about coming back to the role. A couple months ago, he posted a wild Instagram video with Lawrence celebrating the new movie.

“It’s been a LOOOONG time Coming. But now it’s Here!,” he wrote.

Bad Boys for Life is expected to hit theatres on January 17, 2020.