New Bad Boys for Life Trailer Released

The Bad Boys are coming back for the big screen in just a couple of months. Just after the start of 2020, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are reprising their roles as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett in Bad Boys for Life, the first Bad Boys movie in nearly 17 years. The first trailer for Bad Boys for Life arrived earlier this year and proved to fans that the franchise and its leading characters hadn’t lost a step in all that time, bringing back all of the action and humor from the first two movies. Sony is looking to keep that excitement going this week, by unveiling another trailer for the upcoming film.

The release of this trailer was teased on Monday, when the Sony social media channels shared a short teaser and said that the official trailer was on the way. You can check out the full trailer in the video above!

“Trailer tomorrow,” read the tweet from Sony on Monday. Just as promised, one day later, the full trailer arrived online for everyone to enjoy.

Here’s the official description for Bad Boys for Life:

“The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life.”

Joining Smith and Lawrence in the third Bad Boys movie are Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Jacob Scipio, and Paula Nunez. What’s unclear is whether or not Gabrielle Union will return to the franchise on the big screen, as she’s starring in the Bad Boys TV spinoff series, L.A.’s Finest, alongside Jessica Alba.

The first two films in the franchise were directed by Michael Bay, but the longtime action helmer isn’t continuing with this third installment. Instead, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will be taking over as directors. The duo is best known for their work on FX’s Snowfall TV series. The Bad Boys for Life script comes from Chris Bremner, Joe Carnahan, David Guggenheim, and Anthony Tambakis. Doug Belgrad, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Will Smith are producers.

Bad Boys for Life hits theaters on January 17, 2020.