Bad Boys For Life Trailer Teaser Released

Sony Pictures has released a new teaser trailer for Bad Boys For Life. The third film in the Bad Boys franchise will be released in early 2020 but fans hoping to catch a better look at it won’t have to wait much longer. The new teaser for Bad Boys For Life promises a new trailer will be dropping tomorrow. Of course, the teaser is packed with everything fans of the Bad Boys movies love — comedy, action, and Mike Lowery’s expensive cars and suits. We should expect the movie to offer up more of those beloved elements as the original cast is returning.

Here’s the official description for Bad Boys for Life: “The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life.”

Original Bad Boys and Bad Boys II directed Michael Bay won’t be returning to helm the third film. The pair of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are taking over the third installment on a script from Chris Bremner, Joe Carnahan, David Guggenheim, and Anthony Tambakis.

While the original cast of Smith and Lawrence are starring in the third Bad Boys movie, they are also being joined by Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Jacob Scipio, and Paola Nunez. What’s unclear is whether or not Gabrielle Union will return to the franchise on the big screen, as she’s starring in the Bad Boys TV spinoff series, L.A.’s Finest, alongside Jessica Alba.

Bad Boys for Life arrives in theaters on January 17, 2020.