Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach Join Margot Robbie’s Barbie Movie

Warner Bros.’ Barbie movie has officially landed a pretty unique creative team. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have been brought on to write the film, with Gerwig being eyed to direct. Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey star Margot Robbie is set to play the titular role as the iconic doll.

Gerwig is best known for writing and directing 2017’s Lady Bird, which earned her two Oscar nominations. Her next project is the star-studded remake of Little Women, which will hit theaters later this year. Baumbach has also earned an Oscar nod for his work on The Squid and the Whale, and has written films such as Fantastic Mr. Fox and The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou. The pair, who have been romantically linked since 2011, have collaborated quite a bit in the past, including on Greenberg, Frances Ha, and Mistress America.

Robbie, who has been rumored to be attached to the project since October, will be producing the project through her LuckyChap banner. The film was officially announced to be moving forward at Warner Bros. in January, after years of Sony attempting an adaptation starring Amy Schumer.

“Barbie is one of the most iconic franchises in the world and we are excited to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures and Margot Robbie to bring her to life on the big screen,” Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO of Mattel, said at the time. “We look forward to building on this collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures as we tell the stories of our beloved brands. Mattel Films is on a path to demonstrate the enormous potential of our brand portfolio, as we continue to execute on our strategy of transforming Mattel into an IP-driven, high performing toy company.”

At the time of Robbie being confirmed for the project, rumors had suggested that Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins would be helming the project, but that ended up not being the case.

“I love Barbie as well, and see an interesting thing,” Jenkins said in January. “It’s something we talked about, it’s not something I’m planning on doing.”

