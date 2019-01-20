Batman, Bumblebee, Ghostbusters, Back to the Future and More Crossover in New Walmart Commercial

We’re living in the age of blockbuster movies and one company knows it: Walmart.

In their most recently commercial geared towards promoting their grocery pick-up service, the company used an array of classic cars from your favorite franchises to give their ad an extra special kick.

“Get your groceries without leaving your car. No matter what you drive. Order online. Pick up free. #WalmartGroceryPickup,” they tweeted.

As you can see, the commercial begins with the Batmobile, Knight Rider’s Pontiac Firebird, and the Ghostbusters’ ECTO car racing towards to the store. We then see some little dinosaurs taking over the classic Jurassic Park jeep. Then, the commercial shows Slimer, Doc Brown’s DeLorean from Back to the Future, and Bumblebee from Bumblebee.

If you look hard enough, you can even spot the iconic 1979 Ford F-150 Custom owned by the founder of Walmart, Sam Walton, at the very end of the ad.

Clearly, Walmart is using everyone’s favorite fictional modes of transportation to plug how easy their new pickup method is.

Many people were quick to praise the service, especially for the convenience.

So funny and fun, but this can also be an essential service to the elderly and the disabled. #WalmartGroceryPickup — old friend (@oldfrie84) January 6, 2019

Of course, companies like Amazon Fresh will now deliver your groceries right to your door, however, the convenience and price factor all depend on where you live.

We appreciate how Walmart‘s commercial has a wide range of new and old car favorites. While it’s been a while since we’ve seen the likes of Knight Rider and Back to the Future, the Bumblebee movie is currently in theaters now.

There’s always some form of Batman and his Batmobile racing around pop culture, and we got a new look at the Ghostbusters wheels with the reboot back in 2016. The Jurassic Park car was given a moment of reprieve back in 2015 when the kids in Jurassic World discovered the classic vehicle.

Whether its new or old, the company definitely made good choices.

What are some of your favorite cars from pop culture? Tell us in the comments!