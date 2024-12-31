The 5 Best Batman Action Scenes (Christopher Nolan Only Has One)

With 11 live-action films (not including his cameo in Suicide Squad) and counting, the Batman franchise is a storied one. And, throughout those five eras of blockbusters (Tim Burton, Joel Schumacher, Christopher Nolan, DCEU, Matt Reeves), there have been as many fun fights as there have scenes of Bruce’s parents being killed or Joker cackles. What follows is a rundown of the films’ absolute best brawls, and just why they stand as such.

There were no exceptions outside of these sequences coming from live-action films and that Batman had to be at the center of those sequences. In other words, no third act battle in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. But, for all its faults, the DCEU did give Bats some terrific set pieces.

Ascending Gotham Cathedral in Batman (1989)

The highest-grossing film of 1989 and a true pop culture juggernaut, Burton’s Batman remains a notable entry in superhero movie history. And, while it spends more time developing the Joker as a character (and, to a lesser extent, Batman/Bruce Wayne) than it does blasting the audience with action sequences, the final 30 minutes or so are some of the most exciting in any Batman movie to date.

The Batmobile tearing through the factory where Joker and his goons have set up shop is memorable, but not as much as Joker’s parade (with music provided by Prince, of course) and Batman’s subsequent foiling of the Clown Prince of Crime’s poisonous intention. But the true action highlight is Joker leading Vicki Vale up Gotham Cathedral with Batman stumbling behind. But even though he’s injured, the Caped Crusader is able to pick off Joker’s top guards one-by-one.

Two-Face’s Trap in Batman Forever (1995)

The two Schumacher Batman movies are a gargantuan step down from Burton’s time with the character, but it’s hard to deny that the Lost Boys director knew how to craft captivating set pieces. Even Batman & Robin has some noteworthy moments in its action sequences (for instance, Robin screaming at the soaring Batmobile just after Batman disengages his motorcycle).

Yet, Batman Forever‘s sequences get the edge over Batman & Robin‘s because they’re not constantly shark-jumping. The best of the bunch is Two-Face’s trap for Batman. Two-Face crashes the Riddler’s gala event, hoping Batman will pursue. The Dark Knight does, and Two-Face’s henchman hold up a tube that Batman slides through, only to be bombarded by flame. Like the rest of the film, it’s literally colorful and silly (Two-Face’s “Why can’t you just die?” line is a bit much), but the look on Batman’s face as he emerges from the aforementioned flame hints at the darkness that was excised from much of the film. It wouldn’t have been fully Burton-esque, but it would have been close. #ReleaseTheSchumacherCut.

Batman vs. Bane in The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

There are two major fights in The Dark Knight Rises between Bane and the title character, and it’s not even close which of the two is more memorable. The sewer clash is the highlight of the arguably unsatisfying movie because it feels personal. A lot of The Dark Knight Rises is silly and filled with logic gaps, but this is a scene focused solely on two flesh-and-blood men fighting to the death.

Given the fact there’s another hour and some change left in Christopher Nolan’s lengthy film, the viewer knows Batman isn’t going to die, but the brutality still makes them raise the question. The murky setting also helps sell the grim ambiance, as does the shot of a blatantly regretful Catwoman looking on.

Batman vs. Superman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is a film with a negative reputation that precedes it. But even its biggest detractors would have to admit it gave Batman some very well-choreographed fight sequences. The Batmobile chase is solid, and the warehouse fist fight is brutal, but the sequence that truly mattered is the best of the bunch.

You can’t have a movie titled Batman v Superman without there being a scene that shows, well, Batman fighting Superman. At about six minutes, it’s a clash that doesn’t overstay its welcome, and there’s even some variety (not to mention references to comics lore past) to help keep things interesting (e.g. Bats’ various weaponry). The only issue is that the subsequent drawn-out battle against the ludicrous Doomsday dilutes the title fight’s impact.

Chasing Penguin in The Batman (2022)

Like The Dark Knight Rises, the action sequences in Matt Reeves’ franchise reboot The Batman have a particular bone-crunchiness to them. But, while Batman taking on Riddler’s assassin team, the club fight, and the train station debut all have terrific choreography, it’s the Batmobile scene that really gets the blood pumping.

On one hand, it allows Colin Farrell to make the most of his Penguin, with some looks of fear on his face that are hard to shake from the memory. But it’s the scene’s functioning as a Bullitt or French Connection-style straightforward car chase that gives it the edge over every other set piece in the film. The Tumbler in the Dark Knight trilogy felt invincible, as did the Batmobile in the DCEU, but the one in The Batman feels vulnerable. Suped up, but vulnerable. That gives the scene some necessary stakes.